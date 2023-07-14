Soil conditioners market size to increase by USD 1,351.25 million from 2022 to 2027 | ADEKA Corp., Aquatrols Corp. of America, BASF SE, and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The soil conditioners market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,351.25 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.45%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including ADEKA Corp., Aquatrols Corp. of America, BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Geoponics Corp., GreenBest Ltd., Grow More Inc., Humintech GmbH, Novozymes AS, Nutrien Ltd., Omnia Specialities Pty, SANOWAY GmbH, UPL Ltd., Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc., and Solvay SA- Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soil Conditioners Market 2023-2027

Soil conditioners market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including ADEKA Corp., Aquatrols Corp. of America, BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Geoponics Corp., GreenBest Ltd., Grow More Inc., Humintech GmbH, Novozymes AS, Nutrien Ltd., Omnia Specialities Pty, SANOWAY GmbH, UPL Ltd., Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc., and Solvay SA, among others

: 15+, Including ADEKA Corp., Aquatrols Corp. of America, BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Geoponics Corp., GreenBest Ltd., Grow More Inc., Humintech GmbH, Novozymes AS, Nutrien Ltd., Omnia Specialities Pty, SANOWAY GmbH, UPL Ltd., Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc., and Solvay SA, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (Sand, Clay, Silt, and Loam) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

Major Drivers - The need to meet the rising demand for crops is driving market growth. The rise in population has subsequently increased the demand for food. Thus, plant breeders use modern agricultural products to increase yields and avoid waste. India is trying to diversify crops and improve productivity by introducing high-yielding varieties (HYV) and adopting appropriate agricultural practices to increase crop production in low-yielding areas. This has encouraged producers to select soil properties to increase yield, as soil properties are used to control water erosion and improve soil properties. Thus, the rising demand for crops increases the need to produce more output in agriculture, which, in turn, will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - The growing market for fruits and vegetables is a key trend in the market.

Key challenges - Lack of awareness of the benefits of soil conditioners challenges the growth of the market.

Find more insights on trends and challenges in a sample report!

The soil conditioners market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this soil conditioners market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the soil conditioners market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the soil conditioners market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the soil conditioners market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of soil conditioners market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The soil treatment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 16.46 billion. This soil treatment market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (organic amendments, pH adjusters, and soil protection), technology (physiochemical treatment, biological treatment, and thermal treatment), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the soil treatment market growth is the need to meet the rising demand for crops.

The soil fumigants market size is expected to increase by USD 149.86 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.07%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers soil fumigants market segmentation by form factor (solid, liquid, and gas) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing awareness of organic soil fumigants is notably driving the soil fumigants market growth.

Soil conditioners market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,351.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Mexico, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADEKA Corp., Aquatrols Corp. of America, BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Geoponics Corp., GreenBest Ltd., Grow More Inc., Humintech GmbH, Novozymes AS, Nutrien Ltd., Omnia Specialities Pty, SANOWAY GmbH, UPL Ltd., Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc., and Solvay SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global soil conditioners market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global soil conditioners market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Sand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Sand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Sand - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Sand - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Clay - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Clay - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Clay - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Clay - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Clay - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Silt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Silt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Silt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Silt - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Silt - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Loam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Loam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Loam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Loam - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Loam - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Inorganic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Inorganic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ADEKA Corp.

Exhibit 116: ADEKA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: ADEKA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: ADEKA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: ADEKA Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Aquatrols Corp. of America

Exhibit 120: Aquatrols Corp. of America - Overview



Exhibit 121: Aquatrols Corp. of America - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Aquatrols Corp. of America - Key offerings

12.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 123: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 124: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 125: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 126: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.6 China National Chemical Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: China National Chemical Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: China National Chemical Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: China National Chemical Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Clariant AG

Exhibit 131: Clariant AG - Overview



Exhibit 132: Clariant AG - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Clariant AG - Key news



Exhibit 134: Clariant AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Clariant AG - Segment focus

12.8 Croda International Plc

Exhibit 136: Croda International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 137: Croda International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Croda International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 139: Croda International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Croda International Plc - Segment focus

12.9 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 141: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Dow Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Eastman Chemical Co.

Exhibit 146: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

12.11 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 150: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 151: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 153: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

12.12 Novozymes AS

Exhibit 155: Novozymes AS - Overview



Exhibit 156: Novozymes AS - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Novozymes AS - Key news



Exhibit 158: Novozymes AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Novozymes AS - Segment focus

12.13 Nutrien Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Nutrien Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Nutrien Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Nutrien Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Nutrien Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 SANOWAY GmbH

Exhibit 164: SANOWAY GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 165: SANOWAY GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: SANOWAY GmbH - Key offerings

12.15 Solvay SA

Exhibit 167: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 168: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 170: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Solvay SA - Segment focus

12.16 UPL Ltd.

Exhibit 172: UPL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: UPL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: UPL Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 175: UPL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: UPL Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 177: Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 179: Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio