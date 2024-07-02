Soil Conditioners Market to Be Worth $9.50 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Soil Conditioners Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Organic {Polysaccharides}, Inorganic), Solubility (Water-soluble), Soil Type (Loam, Sand, Silt, Peat), Crop Type (Grains & Cereals, Fruit & Vegetables) — Global Forecast to 2031' by Meticulous Research®, the soil conditioners market is projected to reach $9.50 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2031.

Download Sample Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=3888

Arable land is one of the most important resources for agricultural production. Numerous cultivation techniques have emerged over the years, resulting in the overutilization of land resources. This increasing use of land and the constantly rising demand for improved agricultural output have resulted in land exploitation, with degradation in the quality and a decrease in the quantity of land available for agriculture.

Furthermore, according to the World Bank, by 2050, the world will have more than 9.8 billion people to feed, an increase of around 40% from current levels. This increase in the demand for food is expected to exert immense pressure on the already decreasing arable land. Therefore, it is imperative to improve agricultural soil quality using soil conditioners.

Soil conditioners are added to soil to improve its properties and control erosion. Soil conditioners improve soil structure and aeration and increase the soil's water and nutrient-holding capacity. They also help loosen compacted, hardpan, and clay soils and release locked-up nutrients. Soil conditioners can also raise or lower pH levels. Thus, the growing global food demand and the declining availability of arable land are expected to boost the utilization of soil conditioners, driving the growth of this market.

Get a Glimpse Inside: Request Sample Pages- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=3888

The growth of this market is driven by the decrease in arable land, increasing focus on soil management practices, growth in organic farming, and the rising demand for organic food. However, low awareness regarding soil conditioners restrains the growth of this market.

Additionally, the increasing utilization of soil conditioners in emerging economies is expected to create growth opportunities for players operating in the soil conditioners market. However, lengthy product approval and registration processes are some of the challenges impacting the market's growth.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the soil conditioners market are BASF SE (Germany), Loveland Products, Inc. (U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Aquatrols (A Part of Lamberti S.P.A.) (U.S.), Sanoway GmbH (Austria), Jaipur Bio Fertilizers (India), Syngenta AG (A Part of China National Chemical Corporation/ChemChina) (Switzerland), UPL Limited (India), FMC Corporation (U.S.), and Omnia Specialities Pty (Australia).

The soil conditioners market study presents historical market data (2022 and 2023), estimated current data (2024), and forecasts for 2031—by type (organic {polysaccharides and other organic soil conditioners} and inorganic {minerals, gypsum, and polymers}, solubility (water-soluble and water-insoluble {hydrogels and other water-insoluble soil conditioners}), soil type (loam soil, sand soil, clay soil, silt soil, and peat soil), crop type (cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and other crop types), and geography (North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Report-

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=3888

Key Findings in the Soil Conditioners Market Study:

Among the types covered in this report, the organic segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the rising concerns regarding environmental and public health stemming from the use of chemical products, the increasing demand for chemical residue-free agricultural products, and supportive government initiatives aimed at promoting organic agricultural practices.

Among the types of solubility covered in this report, in 2024, the water-soluble segment is expected to account for the larger share of 65.7% of the soil conditioners market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by water-soluble soil conditioners, including their effectiveness in retaining water, stabilizing soil, and mitigating the risk of nutrient buildup in farmlands.

Among the soil types covered in this report, in 2024, the loam soil segment is expected to account for the largest share of 48.0% of the soil conditioners market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the widespread adoption of soil conditioners for loam soil due to its low water retention and nutrient-holding capacity and the frequent use of this soil type for rotational crops.

Among the crop types covered in this report, the oilseeds & pulses segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the increasing global production of oilseeds & pulses, the rising consumer demand for organic produce free from chemical residues, and the growing adoption of natural soil conditioners specifically tailored for oilseeds & pulses.

Among the regions covered in this report, in 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 42.8% of the soil conditioners market. Asia-Pacific's significant market share can be attributed to its vast arable land, expanding population, adoption of modern farming practices, increasing consumer concerns about soil quality, the rising popularity of organic farming, and increased awareness among consumers regarding chemical hazards.

Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by factors such as the increasing crop yield losses caused by inappropriate soil management practices, the rising adoption of organic farming, and increasing consumer awareness regarding chemical hazards.

Browse In-depth Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/soil-conditioners-market-3888

Scope of the Report:

Soil Conditioners Market Assessment—by Type

Organic Polysaccharides Other Organic Soil Conditioners

Inorganic Minerals Gypsum Polymers



Soil Conditioners Market Assessment—by Solubility

Water-Soluble

Water-Insoluble Hydrogels Other Water-insoluble Soil Conditioners



Soil Conditioners Market Assessment—by Soil Type

Loam Soil

Sandy Soil

Clay Soil

Slit Soil

Peat Soil

Soil Conditioners Market Assessment—by Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Other Crop Types

Soil Conditioners Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Germany U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Unlock Opportunities: Buy Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/19449100

Related Reports:

Agricultural Microbials Market by Microorganism Type (Bacteria, Fungi, Virus), Product Functionality (Soil Amendments, Crop Protection), Formulation, Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Crop Type - Global Forecast to 2031

Agrochemicals Market by Type (Fertilizers, Synthetic Chemicals, Biological Chemicals, Biostimulants, Plant Growth Regulators), Form (Dry, Liquid), Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Fertigation), Crop Type - Global Forecast to 2030

Precision Irrigation Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Irrigation Type (Sprinklers Irrigation, Drip Irrigation, Surface Irrigation), End User (Agriculture, Turf & Sport Fields, Residential), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Precision Agriculture Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Variable Rate, Guidance, Remote Sensing, Others), Application (Field Mapping, Seeding & Spraying, Crop Monitoring, Others), & Geography - Global Forecast to 2031

Agriculture Equipment Market by Type (Tractors, Harvesting Equipment, Irrigation Equipment), Mode of Operation (Manual, Automatic), Power Source (Electric Equipment), Application (Sowing, Crop Protection, Harvesting, Irrigation) - Global Forecast to 2030

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/311/soil-conditioners-market-2031

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.