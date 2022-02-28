Soil Fumigants Market: Segmentation by form factor (solid, liquid, and gas) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) --Forecast till 2026|Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Soil Fumigants Market as a part of the global fertilizers and agricultural chemicals market within the global materials market.

Vendor Insights

The Soil Fumigants Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Soil Fumigants Market, including some of the vendors such as American Vanguard Corp., Bayer AG, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Corteva Inc., Detia Degesch GmbH, Douglas Products, Draslovka Services Pty Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Ecotec Fumigation, Imtrade CropScience, Isagro Spa, LANXESS AG, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Royal Agro Organic Pvt. Ltd., Solvay SA, Tessenderlo Group NV, and TriCal Group Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Soil Fumigants Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Geographical Highlights

During the projection period, APAC will account for 45 percent of market growth. In APAC, soil fumigants are mostly sold in China, Japan, and India. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the forecast period, APAC's soil fumigants market will benefit from a rapidly growing population, rising food demand, changing customer lifestyles, rising incomes, purchasing power, consumer demand for nutritional and healthy products, increased consumer awareness, and favorable government policies in developing countries such as China and India.

This market research report includes thorough information on competitor intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical potential for suppliers, all of which will aid in the development of effective business plans. Moreover, countries like Indonesia, the US, China, Japan, India, and the UK are the key market for the Soil Fumigants Market in APAC.

Key Market Dynamics-

Consumer Biometrics Key Market Drivers:

The growing awareness of organic soil fumigants

Agriculture, soil quality has deteriorated significantly. As a result, the industry is reducing the use of chemical composts and pesticides in favor of organic and bio soil fumigants. Organic soil fumigants break down quickly in the soil, releasing carbon dioxide, methane, and water and improving the soil's nutrient quality. Even though they are used widely over time, they are environmentally safe and nontoxic to the land. Organic soil fumigants save money and are better for the environment. Organic soil fumigants are finding a market thanks to favorable government policies and subsidies, rising awareness of organic farming, and rising sales of organic food items.

Consumer Biometrics Key Market Trends:

The food security issues

As the world's population continues to grow, food security has become a global concern. As a result, using soil fumigants to control crop diseases has become a global requirement. Pests, mites, rodents, and birds are thought to waste over 1,300 million metric tonnes of food each year, resulting in an increase in the use of soil fumigants. Grain output is predicted to reach 3,009 million metric tonnes by 2050. Bugs, mites, mice, and birds are responsible for the loss of about 1300 million metric tonnes of food per year. Because the use of fumigants is a cost-efficient and effective technique for reducing post-harvest losses, demand for fumigants is expected to rise.

Soil Fumigants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.07% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 149.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.88 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Vanguard Corp., Bayer AG, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Corteva Inc., Detia Degesch GmbH, Douglas Products, Draslovka Services Pty Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Ecotec Fumigation, Imtrade CropScience, Isagro Spa, LANXESS AG, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Royal Agro Organic Pvt. Ltd., Solvay SA, Tessenderlo Group NV, TriCal Group Inc., TriEst Ag Group Inc., Trinity Manufacturing Inc., and UPL Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Form Factor



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Form Factor

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Form Factor - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Form Factor - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Form Factor

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Form Factor



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Form Factor

5.3 Solid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Solid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Solid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Solid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Solid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Form Factor

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Form Factor ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 American Vanguard Corp.

Exhibit 93: American Vanguard Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: American Vanguard Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: American Vanguard Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Bayer AG

Exhibit 96: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 97: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 99: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.5 China National Chemical Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: China National Chemical Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: China National Chemical Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: China National Chemical Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Douglas Products

Exhibit 104: Douglas Products - Overview



Exhibit 105: Douglas Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Douglas Products - Key offerings

10.7 Isagro Spa

Exhibit 107: Isagro Spa - Overview



Exhibit 108: Isagro Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Isagro Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Isagro Spa - Segment focus

10.8 Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Solvay SA

Exhibit 114: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 115: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 117: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Solvay SA - Segment focus

10.10 Tessenderlo Group NV

Exhibit 119: Tessenderlo Group NV - Overview



Exhibit 120: Tessenderlo Group NV - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Tessenderlo Group NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Tessenderlo Group NV - Segment focus

10.11 Trinity Manufacturing Inc.

Exhibit 123: Trinity Manufacturing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Trinity Manufacturing Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Trinity Manufacturing Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 UPL Ltd.

Exhibit 126: UPL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: UPL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: UPL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: UPL Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

