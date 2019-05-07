Soil Health, On-Farm Conservation Practices at Center of New Sustainability Initiative

"We are driven to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume," said Dana Bolden, Senior Vice President of External Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer, Corteva Agriscience ™ . "Every day, our team members see firsthand the commitment farmers have to being good stewards of the land. We are pleased to provide additional support by collaborating with TNC to help improve farmer profitability and advance adoption of on-farm conservation practices."

The initiative builds upon the strengths of each collaborator by tapping into the technology and agronomic expertise at Corteva Agriscience™, along with the scientific conservation knowledge and expertise at TNC.

"Farmers are the lifeblood of our food system, and we're committed to empowering them with the tools and resources they need to grow food sustainably while safeguarding our water systems," said Stewart Lindsay, Head of Corporate Engagement, Agriculture & Food, The Nature Conservancy. "Corteva Agriscience's generous support will help advance our soil health and nutrient management goals in the Mississippi River basin for the benefit of farmers, communities and the natural resources we all depend on."

Corteva Agriscience™ and TNC will target sub-watersheds in Iowa and Indiana. The collaboration will:



Provide assistance to farmers: Provide resources to make it easier for farmers to tap into cost-share programs for conservation practices, such as planting cover crops, reducing tillage and implementing nutrient management strategies/plans that can include the use of nitrogen stabilizers.

Provide resources to make it easier for farmers to tap into cost-share programs for conservation practices, such as planting cover crops, reducing tillage and implementing nutrient management strategies/plans that can include the use of nitrogen stabilizers. Empower agronomists and front-line teams to foster adoption of conservation practices: Agronomists will work to comprehensively assess soil health in the target watersheds and beyond and serve as a resource for farmers when implementing best management practices.

Agronomists will work to comprehensively assess soil health in the target watersheds and beyond and serve as a resource for farmers when implementing best management practices. Provide outreach and education: Host local field days to promote soil health and nutrient management practices.

Host local field days to promote soil health and nutrient management practices. Engage ag retailers and food companies: Work with ag retailers and food companies in these watersheds to promote soil health, nutrient management and conservation practices.

Work with ag retailers and food companies in these watersheds to promote soil health, nutrient management and conservation practices. Demonstrate progress: Leveraging farm management software tools to track and measure improved farmer profitability and conservation practices.



"We need collaborations — within agriculture and beyond — to better serve growers and consumers," Bolden said.

About Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont

Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), is intended to become an independent, publicly traded company when the previously announced spinoff is complete by June 2019. The division combines the strengths of DuPont Pioneer, DuPont Crop Protection and Dow AgroSciences. Corteva Agriscience provides growers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry — including some of the most recognized brands in agriculture: Pioneer®, Granular®, the newly launched Brevant™ seeds, as well as award-winning Crop Protection products — while bringing new products to market through our solid pipeline of active chemistry and technologies. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 72 countries, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

® TM SM Trademarks and service marks of Dow AgroSciences, DuPont or Pioneer, and their affiliated companies or their respective owners.

