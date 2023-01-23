Soil Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Bayer Crop Science, BASF, Isagro, Saint Gobain, Soil Technologies & More

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soil Treatment Market, By Technology, By Type, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The main aim of soil treatment is to restore the acid-base balance of the soil. It is important for a soil to have a pH level of between five and seven. If the soil's pH is higher, it needs amendments. Calcium oxide, sodium persulphate, potassium permanganate, and ozone are some of the common chemicals used in soil treatment.

These chemicals can be used in isolation or in combination with other chemicals. Various techniques and procedures are utilized for soil treatment. These include chemical oxidation, bioremediation and in-situ chemical oxidation. The reagents used for these procedures are derived from dry or liquid sources. Depending on the contaminants present, soil treatment chemicals can vary.



Market Dynamics:



Increasing population, growing demand for food products, and government initiatives to improve food production are the major drivers of the soil treatment market.

A wide range of products is available in the market for increasing moisture retention, microbial activity, and the nutrient content of the soil. Furthermore, change in farming practices to improve food production are further projected to propell market growth.



On the other hand, low adoption rate of soil treatment procedure is expected to hamper the market growth.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Lack of Arable Land and Increasing Demand for Food

Lack of Nutrient Rich Soil

Restraints

Low Adoption Rate of Soil Treatment

Opportunities

Technological Advancement

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Soil Treatment Market, By Technology

Physiochemical Treatment

Biological Treatment

Thermal Treatment

Global Soil Treatment Market, By Type

Organic Amendments

pH Adjusters

Soil Protection

Global Soil Treatment Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Africa

Companies Mentioned

Bayer Crop Science AG

American Vanguard Corporation

BASF SE

Novozymes A/S

Soil Works LLC

Dowa Eco-System Co.,Ltd.

Isagro spa

ADAMA Ltd. (Makhteshim Agan Group)

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation (SPIC) Limited

SA Lime and Gypsum

Soil Technologies Corp

Swaroop Agrochemical Industries

Saint Gobain

Rallis India Limited

OHP, inc.

Agro Phos india limited

india limited Terracottem Australasia Pty Ltd

Terramanus Technologies LLC

Kanesho Soil Treatment SRL/BV

Platform Specialty Products

Sardar Bio Chem

International Rehabilitation and Soil Stabilization Services

UPL Limited

Corteva AgriScience

