Soil Treatment Market size to grow by USD 16.46 billion from 2022 to 2027|Market is driven by the need to meet the rising demand for crops - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The soil treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.46 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.82% according to Technavio.

Soil Treatment Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soil Treatment Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including AGRO-KANESHO CO. LTD., American Vanguard Corp., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Beneficial Reuse Management, China National Chemical Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Corteva Inc., Gowan Co., HERA HOLDING , Novorem Pty Ltd., RAG Stiftung, SA LIME AND GYPSUM PTY LTD., Soil Works LLC, Solvay SA, Swaroop Agrochemical Industries, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TerraCottem Intl. SL, and UPL Ltd., among others

Segments: Type (Organic amendments, pH adjusters, and Soil protection), Technology (Physiochemical treatment, Biological treatment, and Thermal treatment), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Soil treatment market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Soil treatment market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -AGRO-KANESHO CO. LTD., American Vanguard Corp., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Beneficial Reuse Management, China National Chemical Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Corteva Inc., Gowan Co., HERA HOLDING, Novorem Pty Ltd., RAG Stiftung, SA LIME AND GYPSUM PTY LTD., Soil Works LLC, Solvay SA, Swaroop Agrochemical Industries, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TerraCottem Intl. SL, and UPL Ltd.

Soil Treatment Market – Market Dynamics

Key Soil Treatment Market Driver

The need to meet the rising demand for crops is the major factor notably driving the market growth. The global demand for food products is a major driving force behind crop production. The increasing world population, which reached 7.9 billion in 2021 according to World Bank data, contributes to the rising need for food, leading crop producers to adopt modern agricultural products to increase yield and reduce damage and wastage. For instance, in India, there is a growing adoption of high-yield varieties (HYVs) to improve diversification and productivity in the agricultural sector, thereby boosting crop production. These factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the global soil treatment market during the forecast period.

Key Soil Treatment Market Trends

The growing adoption of organic and sustainable soil treatment practices is an emerging trend shaping market growth. The global agricultural industry is witnessing a growing preference for organic and sustainable soil treatment practices due to increasing concerns about the potential environmental and health risks associated with conventional chemical inputs and synthetic fertilizers. This shift towards organic practices has led to the rising adoption of organic soil amendments, biofertilizers, and biopesticides to improve soil health while reducing reliance on chemical inputs. These organic soil treatments involve the use of natural and renewable resources, such as compost, animal manure, cover crops, and crop residues. One of the key advantages of these organic soil treatments is their ability to enrich the soil with essential nutrients, improve soil structure, and enhance microbial activity. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global soil treatment market during the forecast period.

Key Soil Treatment Market Challenge

Lack of awareness regarding soil conservation is one of the key challenges impeding market growth. The market growth of soil treatment faces significant threats from various factors, including the social, technological, and financial backgrounds of farmers. Lack of awareness about the benefits of improved farming methods is also negatively impacting market growth. Developing countries particularly struggle with the adoption of soil treatment practices due to the lack of knowledge and skilled labor. Moreover, the high implementation cost of sustainable farming practices can impede market growth. These factors are likely to hinder the global soil treatment market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Soil Treatment Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Soil Treatment Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the soil treatment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the soil treatment market across North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of soil treatment market vendors

Soil Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key countries US, China, Japan, Spain, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGRO-KANESHO CO. LTD., American Vanguard Corp., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Beneficial Reuse Management, China National Chemical Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Corteva Inc., Gowan Co., HERA HOLDING, Novorem Pty Ltd., RAG Stiftung, SA LIME AND GYPSUM PTY LTD., Soil Works LLC, Solvay SA, Swaroop Agrochemical Industries, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TerraCottem Intl. SL, and UPL Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio