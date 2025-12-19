Soin Neuroscience and BIOTRONIK Neuro Announce Research Collaboration to Advance Novel Waveforms and Personalized Spinal Cord Stimulation Tuning

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Soin Neuroscience and BIOTRONIK Neuro today announced a research collaboration to advance personalized spinal cord stimulation (SCS) tuning using Soin Neuroscience's proprietary waveform technology.

Led by Amol Soin, M.D., Founder and CEO of Soin Neuroscience, the collaboration will evaluate Soin's new methods of stimulation optimization. This research initiative is designed to assess Soin's novel adaptive programming strategies, waveforms, and algorithms informed by observed therapy responses, with the goal of improving patient outcomes in the management of chronic pain.

"While spinal cord stimulation is an established therapy, variability in individual patient response remains a significant challenge," said Dr. Soin. "Building upon years of prior research, this collaboration allows us to further investigate personalized stimulation tuning approaches using our new waveforms that incorporate iterative optimization and advanced programming flexibility to better align therapy with each patient's unique needs."

The Prospera SCS System provides a versatile platform for advanced therapy programming through its BioArc stimulation engine and remote programming capabilities, which support proprietary programming strategies and enable investigation of novel therapy paradigms.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Soin Neuroscience on this important research initiative," said Todd Langevin, President at BIOTRONIK Neuro. "This work reflects our continued commitment to advancing neuromodulation science and expanding the potential of personalized therapy approaches in support of successful SCS outcomes."

About Soin Neuroscience

Soin Neuroscience is a medical device company that has developed its own spinal cord stimulation waveforms, algorithms, devices, systems, and other neuromodulation technologies. These technologies are for investigational use only.

About BIOTRONIK Neuro

BIOTRONIK Neuro is a division of BIOTRONIK, a leading medical device company that has been improving the lives of patients with heart diseases for decades. Leveraging BIOTRONIK's advanced cardiovascular technologies, BIOTRONIK Neuro has created a new approach to spinal cord stimulation (SCS) therapy management: one that's not just implanted, but truly connected to the needs of patients and providers. Our goal is to redefine relief for patients experiencing chronic pain and to optimize the SCS experience daily, and over the lifetime of patient therapy. BIOTRONIK Neuro is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

About BIOTRONIK

For over 60 years, BIOTRONIK has stood at the forefront of medical technology, pioneering breakthrough innovations that are transforming the lives of millions affected by heart disease and chronic pain. Rooted in a deep purpose to seamlessly harmonize technology with the human body, we engineer trusted, life-changing therapies through our advanced active implants in Cardiac Rhythm Management, Monitoring, and Neuromodulation, while providing cutting-edge solutions in Electrophysiology. From creating Germany's first pacemaker in 1963 to breaking new ground in digital technologies and Conduction System Pacing today, BIOTRONIK is continuously raising the bar for quality, performance, and innovation. Headquartered in Berlin, our global reach spans over 100 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia—bringing bold, future-ready solutions that are shaping the next generation of medical technology.

