SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B5G6G DIGITAL CURRENCY Co., Ltd., led by CEO Sang-Yong Kim, announced plans to issue the SOiVA Deepfake Prevention Stablecoin with a total value equivalent to KRW 750 trillion, along with the launch of the SOiVA Global Digital Asset Governance Economy Service Card.

The SOiVA Deepfake Prevention Stablecoin is related to the Korean government's initiative to select private fintech companies to issue a won-denominated stablecoin. However, the project is fundamentally designed as a global business based on a U.S. dollar–backed stablecoin.

This initiative represents the world's first effort to enable the exchange between a U.S. dollar stablecoin and a Korean won stablecoin, to be implemented through the SOiVA Deepfake Prevention Stablecoin issuance project.

The SOiVA Deepfake Prevention Stablecoin issuance project is a privately led, asset-backed digital stablecoin initiative based on natural mineral resources with significant economic value, including rare earth elements.

Through this approach, the SOiVA Deepfake Prevention Stablecoin project aims to lead a new digital distribution network built on physical digital asset–based killer content, create a large-scale global governance digital economy, and drive AI-powered internet convergence services for deepfake prevention.

According to CEO Kim, the SOiVA Deepfake Prevention Stablecoin will be integrated with natural mineral resources from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. After being tokenized as a won-denominated SOiVA digital asset, it will be distributed and traded internationally as a U.S. dollar–based stablecoin.

In digital asset trading, a comprehensive system capable of data generation, distribution, and monitoring is essential, and such a system must also perform global data quality management and evaluation. The SOiVA Deepfake Prevention Stablecoin service system satisfies all of these requirements, positioning it to lead the next generation of global cryptocurrency and stablecoin markets.

The SOiVA Deepfake Prevention Stablecoin service system complies with stablecoin-related regulations in both Korea and the United States and is designed to securely operate all processes—including issuance, circulation, and monitoring—independently in the global market.

CEO Kim further stated that, in addition to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the company has received requests from multiple countries to issue stablecoins on their behalf and is currently pursuing joint projects on a country-by-country basis.

While some advanced countries select domestic private companies to issue their own national stablecoins, an increasing number of countries are granting SOiVA Deepfake Prevention Stablecoin services exclusive rights to issue national stablecoins and are choosing to participate in the SOiVA Global Digital Asset Governance Economy from the outset. This trend is considered highly significant.

These countries are actively working to digitize assets across areas such as travel, labor, culture, politics, economy, society, religion, technology, ESG, and AI. By participating in the SOiVA Global Digital Asset Governance Economy, they are also attracting SOiVA Deepfake Prevention AI Internet Banks to support the implementation of this global digital asset governance initiative within their countries.

