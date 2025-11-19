SOJA Ventures Appoints Impact Partners' Co-Founder Jonathan Zaback to its Advisory Board

The move will strengthen SOJA Ventures' strategic network across family offices and growth capital markets.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOJA Ventures , the Manhattan-based family office and investment platform, today announced the advisory board appointment of Jonathan Zaback, Co-Founder and Senior Managing Partner of Impact Partners , a growth-focused strategic communications and public relations firm specializing in reputation management for family offices, funds (VC, PE, etc.), and founders.

The appointment underscores SOJA Ventures' continued expansion as a bridge between capital and next-generation growth opportunities, and reflects the firm's commitment to cultivating relationships with strategic leaders who shape how families, funds, and founders collaborate across industries and geographies.

"Jonathan brings a rare combination of communications insight, investment fluency, and strategic perspective," said Oliver Swig, Co-Founder and Managing Director of SOJA Ventures. "His work in the world of public relations with family offices, funds, and founders has helped define how influence, reputation, and capital intersect. As we continue to scale our family office globally, Jonathan's counsel will be instrumental in expanding our global partnerships and long-term impact."

Zaback, who co-founded Impact Partners with Jay Kolbe in 2018, has been at the forefront of integrating strategic communications with capital strategy. Under their leadership, Impact Partners has achieved the rare feat of being a public relations and strategic advisory firm that holds a family office advisory board seat. This milestone reflects the firm's deep relationships across the financial and private wealth landscape.

"I'm honored to join SOJA Ventures' advisory board and contribute to its mission of building innovative partnerships that create lasting value," said Zaback. "Oliver and his team have built a family office platform that unites multi-generational legacy capital with forward-thinking investment strategy. This opportunity not only represents the next step in SOJA's evolution and the broader convergence of communications, capital, and growth — it also underscores Impact Partners' trusted insider status within the global family office community."

Since its founding, SOJA Ventures has built a differentiated platform that combines structured capital solutions with a global network of investors, family offices, and strategic partners. The firm's approach emphasizes collaborative dealmaking, international reach, and creative structures designed to unlock overlooked opportunities in the lower middle market.

About Impact Partners

Impact Partners is a growth focused strategic communications, public relations, and reputation management firm that advises the ultra-high-net-worth, family offices, royalty, venture capital and private equity firms, and innovative start-ups. Impact develops and elevates the reputation and leadership of its clients, while leveraging a global network of capital providers and entrepreneurs to unlock growth opportunities. For more information, visit www.impactpartners.llc .

About SOJA Ventures

SOJA Ventures is a Manhattan-based firm investing primarily in technology-focused growth companies across an array of industries. The firm is an extension of the Swig Family Office and represents a unique combination of experienced growth advisors specializing in lower middle-market structured debt, alternative credit financing, and non-control equity investments customized for leading technology and service-based companies. For more information, visit www.sojaventures.com .

SOURCE Impact Partners