Sojern and Xola Partner to Drive Online Sales For Attractions

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, a leading provider of digital travel marketing solutions, and Xola , a leading online booking and marketing platform for tour operators and attractions, today announced an initiative to bring digital marketing solutions to global attractions customers. The collaboration offers a seamless way for the owners and operators of tours and activities already using the Xola platform to promote their attraction with Sojern's digital travel marketing solutions via Facebook, Instagram and display advertising.

Consumer demand to book tours and attractions online is increasing , but tour and activity operators don't always have an online booking engine or a way to drive customers to it. The collaboration between Sojern and Xola makes it easier for tour and activity operators to market directly to travelers in destination. By integrating the Xola booking engine with Sojern's world class digital marketing solutions, tour and activity operators can effortlessly reach travelers searching for tours and activities in their market, drive them to book direct and then track and measure their success.

"It's pretty clear that the attractions market is on fire right now and increasing their online sales is a great way to grow the business. However, many lack the time needed to manage a complex digital marketing campaign and are looking for a trusted partner that can handle that for them, and many are turning to Sojern to do just that," said Kurt Weinsheimer, Sojern Chief Solutions Officer. "Partnering with Xola is an important part of providing our customers with a holistic solution to help them drive direct sales online."

"As Xola moves upmarket, we are thrilled to partner with Sojern, the experts in travel advertising," said Xola CEO and co-founder, J. Scott Zimmerman. "Coupling Xola's powerful booking and management software with Sojern's advanced advertising platform, we are now enabling our customers to drive more direct bookings and delivering more actionable insights to our customers than ever before."

Find Sojern in the Xola App Store by visiting www.xola.com/app-store/

About Sojern

Sojern 's digital marketing solutions for travel are built on more than a decade of expertise analyzing the complete traveler path to purchase. The company drives travelers from dream to destination by activating multi-channel branding and performance solutions on the Sojern Traveler Platform for more than 10,000 customers around the world. Recognized as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company six years in a row, Sojern is headquartered in San Francisco, with 600 employees based in Berlin, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Istanbul, London, Mexico City, New York, Omaha, Paris, São Paulo, Singapore and Sydney.

About Xola

Xola is a leading online booking and marketing platform for the travel industry's in-destination tour and attractions operators . Xola provides a comprehensive software suite for operators of tours and attractions, covering every aspect of their business, including online and back-office reservations, payment processing, scheduling, equipment and guide management, customer relationship management, automated marketing tools, and distribution to the leading online travel agents. Xola's mission is to empower tour companies and local economies to grow with the industry's most powerful, modern, and easy-to-use software. Xola has offices in San Francisco, Houston, Bangalore, and Belgrade. For more information visit: www.xola.com.

