Soji Health Announces The Kirschner Group Representation

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soji Health , a prestige collection of scientifically derived CBD products consisting of a full range skin care regimen, several flavors of gummies, and sublingual oils for both day and night time use, is excited to announce that commencing today, the company will be represented by The Kirschner Group , a leading global manufacturers rep firm for the beauty industry.

In addition to paving the way for consumers to experience the many life changing benefits of full spectrum hemp CBD, Soji Health remains determined to find like-minded retail partners that share the company's enthusiasm and determination. Aiming to grow the business with the same honesty and integrity that Soji Health brings to its product formulations, the brand feels The Kirschner Group is the right partner for retail expansion.

In today's fragmented CBD landscape, Soji Health saw an opportunity to separate itself by creating a comprehensive line of products that really meet consumers' needs pertaining to products for their skin, body and well-being. These proprietary formulations, consisting of a unique nano-liposomal delivery system that provide up to six times higher and immediate bioavailability than competitors, are key differentiators for the brand.

"Once Soji Health determined that our assortment of CBD skincare, health & wellness products were positioned prestige beauty, it was an easy decision to retain the services of the preeminent worldwide professional beauty sales agency, The Kirschner Group," explains Richard Lynch, Vice President of Sales at Soji Health.

"As CBD products burst on the market, TKG took time to research the entire category and the science behind well over 80 brands," reports Patty Schmucker, TKG's Director of Strategic Business Development. "Soji Health not only represents innovation in the CBD category, they are one of a handful of emerging brands that TKG is incubating. We are delighted to partner with the Soji team to bring the highest performance and quality CBD brand to market."

Price & Availability: Soji Health products range from $8.99 - $99.99 and can be found on SojiHealth.com .

About Soji Health

Soji Health, a prestige collection of scientifically derived CBD skin care, health and wellness products crafted with Pure Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD that contain cannabinoids, active botanicals, essential vitamins, minerals, fatty acids and terpenes with a unique nano-liposomal delivery system. The result is a comprehensive product collection which promise to soothe your skin, nourish your body and nurture your well-being.

For more information visit www.sojihealth.com

About The Kirschner Group

The Kirschner Group, Inc. (TKG) is the largest and only global sales organization in the professional beauty industry, representing brands in every category and class of trade in beauty. TKG is the only sales organization that can expand the reach of the brands they represent globally. TKG is a customer service-focused and solution-based sales organization, defining the future of beauty for its manufacturer partners and customers.

For more information visit www.kirschnergroup.com

SOURCE Soji Health

Related Links

http://www.sojihealth.com

