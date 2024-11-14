Sojo Industries Awarded Patent for Sojo Flight™

Sojo Flight™ redefines traditional manufacturing by enabling automated production lines and robotics to be deployed and operational in as little as one hour. By transporting entire production lines directly to locations, Sojo Flight™ bypasses traditional supply chain constraints. This approach eliminates the costly and time-consuming step of shipping individual components, significantly enhancing supply chain flexibility and accelerating time-to-market. Sojo Flight™ streamlines production, increases packaging capabilities, reduces freight costs, decreases operational complexity, minimizes the need for expensive infrastructure and dramatically lowers transportation emissions, supporting a more sustainable manufacturing ecosystem.

The patented Sojo Flight™ technology is built around four key principles:

Seamless Transport : Traditional automated machines are bulky and designed for fixed locations. Sojo Flight™ utilizes specially designed transport skids that serve as permanent homes for machines, allowing for easy movement and quick setup.

: Traditional automated machines are bulky and designed for fixed locations. Sojo Flight™ utilizes specially designed transport skids that serve as permanent homes for machines, allowing for easy movement and quick setup. Simplified Powering : By requiring only a single high-voltage power drop to function, our system drastically cuts down on the complexities and costs associated with electrical setup while optimizing power efficiency.

: By requiring only a single high-voltage power drop to function, our system drastically cuts down on the complexities and costs associated with electrical setup while optimizing power efficiency. Automatic Leveling : With advanced automated leveling technology, our systems can achieve precision leveling in under two minutes, eliminating the need for manual adjustments and reducing setup time.

: With advanced automated leveling technology, our systems can achieve precision leveling in under two minutes, eliminating the need for manual adjustments and reducing setup time. Flexible Anchoring: The innovative design of Sojo's transport skids rethinks traditional anchoring methods, ensuring stability without the need for extensive and costly floor modifications.

"We built Sojo Industries on the pillars of mobility and modularity," said Barak Bar-Cohen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Sojo Industries. "Sojo Flight™ is a game changer for the food and beverage industry and further establishes Sojo as a leader in industrial manufacturing with the technology to deliver variety and multi-packs across all formats at an unbeatable price."

Sojo Flight™ has been deployed with leading food and beverage brands across multiple geographies including Denver (CO), Glendale (AZ), Lake Elsinore (CA), Salt Lake City (UT), Walla Walla (WA), Indianapolis (IN) and Miami (FL) with several additional deployments scheduled for early 2025.

"Sojo Flight™ solves multiple manufacturing challenges utilizing established mechanical engineering principles," said Josh Schwartz-Dodek, Chief Technology Officer at Sojo Industries. "The addition of robotics and advanced automation to our Sojo Flight™ solution further improves scale and agility. By deploying automated production lines on-site in a matter of hours we provide manufacturers with significant transport cost savings and offer a climate responsible solution thanks to reduced CO 2 emissions."

About Sojo Industries

Sojo industries is a fast-growing technology company, engaged in advanced robotics, mobile manufacturing and modular packaging solutions delivering efficient packaging and assembly services for the food and beverage industry. Along with Sojo Shield™, its newly launched blockchain-based track-and-trace platform, for geolocating products across the food and beverage supply chain, the company is a pioneer in variety packaging solutions, working with major brands. Sojo Industries was founded in 2021 after Barak was inspired to fuse his business background with his late father's scientific endeavors-making mobile manufacturing a reality.

