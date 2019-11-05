Sojournix to Present at Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojournix, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing transformative new medicines for the treatment of women's health and neuroendocrine disorders, announces that Daniel Grau, Chief Executive Officer of Sojournix, will present at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday November 9 at 10:20m ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York.

About Sojournix

Sojournix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing transformative new medicines for the treatment of women's health and neuroendocrine disorders. We are developing SJX-653, a novel and selective neurokinin 3 (NK3) antagonist, as an oral, once-daily, non-hormonal therapy for moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause (commonly called "hot flashes"). Vasomotor symptoms (VMS) are sudden sensations of intense heat, sweating, and skin reddening which can occur frequently, disrupting both sleep and daily activities, and are associated with increased rates of insomnia, depression, and anxiety. Highly prevalent among menopausal women, VMS typically persist for many years during and after menopause. Current treatment options are limited to hormone therapy, which is often avoided due to safety concerns, or non-hormonal agents known to have limited efficacy. NK3 antagonism is a clinically and genetically validated new approach that targets the underlying cause of VMS by reducing excessive NK3 signaling in the area of the brain that regulates heat dissipation. To learn more about Sojournix, please visit www.sojournixpharma.com.

SOURCE Sojournix