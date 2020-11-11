Sok-It™ Reusable Cup Sleeves Bring More Joy To Coffee Drinkers This Holiday Season

"Our JavaSok cold sleeves fit Dunkin®, Starbucks®, McCafé® and many other similar sized cups, and not only retain ice so your beverage stays cold longer, but leaves you happy with dry hands, no mess, puddles or watermarks to worry about," said Gregg Greenberg, Co-CEO, Sok-It. "HotSok sleeves protect your hands from extreme heat and fit most disposable coffee cups."

With over 10,000 positive reviews, Sok-It serves as the permanent solution to all beverage condensation and temperature annoyances people experience daily.

Made from thick, insulating, 4MM coated neoprene fabric on its inner and outer sides to provide natural barriers to various elements, JavaSok sleeves replace napkins used to ward off cup sweat from dripping on your clothes and anywhere else. HotSok sleeves shield hands from extreme heat. All are hand washable and even come in reusable container sleeves for water bottles (BotlSok) and soda (SodaSok).

"Sok-It customers view their daily beverage encounter as one that is personal, savored and adds joy to their day," said Greenberg. "That's why we expanded our JavaSok and HotSok line to offer a broader array of fun and fashionable styles geared to brighten your beverage as well as your experience, just in time for the holiday gifting season."

JavaSok cup sleeves cover about 85% of the cups from various popular drink stores to fit small, medium, and large containers. The new JavaSok cold and HotSok line caters to just about everyone's taste with a variety of beautifully designed styles to fit your every mood including: Boho, Seasonal, Classics, Nostalgic, Cosmic, Ombre, Animal Print, Camo, Hawaiian, Floral and Tie Dye. Sok-It offers shipping to anywhere in the United States.

Don't know what style to choose? No worries. eGift cards from $10-$50 are available on the Sok-It website.

Sok-It also provides custom branded logo options and designs for retail outlets, corporate gifts and gatherings, weddings, birthdays and more. In addition, Sok-It offers wholesale prices for bulk orders for retailers and distributors of their products.

For more information on Sok-It, visit https://sok-it.com/ and contact Kristie Burns at [email protected] . Follow us on social media.

About Sok-It

Sok-It™ is a premium brand of reusable drink sleeves that prevent water rings, puddles, and drips from cold drinks and shield hands from extreme heated drinks. JavaSok™ keeps iced drinks colder longer and HotSok™ protects your hands from hot drinks better than single-use cardboard sleeves. BotlSok™ sleeves fit your favorite water bottle and SodaSok™, just like the original JavaSok, fits most soda cups. Sok-It offers online ordering through its website https://sok-it.com/ and ships anywhere from the US.

Contact: Kristie Burns

KB Communications

[email protected]

616.901.6710

SOURCE Sok-It

Related Links

https://sok-it.com/

