Sokin Appoints Former FT Partners VP Tom Steer as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sokin, the global business payments provider, has appointed Tom Steer as Chief Financial Officer. Steer joins from FT Partners, where he was a vice president at the fintech focused investment bank. Based in London, Steer joins Sokin's executive management team and reports to CEO Vroon Modgill.

The appointment comes during a concentrated period of capital activity. Sokin closed a $50 million Series B led by Prysm Capital in December 2025, valuing the business at $300 million, followed by a $100 million debt facility from Oxford Finance in January 2026. The combined $150 million positions Sokin to aggressively pursue their growth ambitions and remain opportunistic for potential acquisitions which could fast track their expansion.

Steer brings a wealth of fintech and payments experience. At FT Partners he advised on capital raises and mergers & acquisitions across the sector. Prior to that, Steer held finance leadership roles at the global digital remittance company, Zepz, where he helped scale the business from $1bn to $5bn through organic and inorganic initiatives.

At Sokin, his focus will be on developing the company's capital strategy, overseeing any future acquisitions, and driving the finance function to support the rapid pace of growth in the business.

"Tom has a proven track record in scaling high-growth fintech businesses as well as deep expertise in financial strategy. He brings the strategic insight as well as the M&A and capital raising background we need to accelerate our international expansion and optimise our capital structure," said Vroon Modgill, founder and CEO of Sokin.

"I am excited to be joining Sokin at such a key point in the company's evolution. The potential for the business is clear in what is a huge and underserved cross-border payments market. The capital raised gives us the firepower to continue our upward trajectory and double down in our key growth markets, particularly in the US," said Tom Steer, CFO of Sokin.

Sokin's revenue has grown 100% year-over-year and increased eightfold since 2022. The company provides global payments, multi-currency accounts and treasury management to businesses across more than 170 countries. Its investors include Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, Prysm Capital, Watershed Ventures, and former PayPal executives Gary Marino and Mark Britto.

Before his time at FT Partners, Steer held positions at WorldRemit, AMV BBDO and Deloitte. He has a post-graduate degree in Mergers & Acquisitions from Imperial Business School and is an Associated Chartered Accountant (ACA) qualified through the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

Sokin was founded in 2019 with a simple vision to remove borders, barriers and burdens associated with international payments. Today it enables global businesses to send and exchange more than 70 currencies and hold balances in 26 currencies with its multi-currency IBAN and local currency accounts — all through one comprehensive platform that streamlines cross-border accounts payable, receivable, and treasury operations. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has offices in the United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Mexico, Norway and India. For more information, visit www.sokin.com

