Sokol Blosser Recognized with B Corp "Best for the World" Award for Environmental Excellence for Third Year

DAYTON, Ore., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sokol Blosser, a Certified B Corporation and one of Oregon's original and most iconic wineries celebrating 50 years, has been recognized as a 2021 Best for The World: Environment recipient, for the third time. Ranking in the top 5 percent of all B Corps in its size group globally, Sokol Blosser earned this honor because of its business practices built around People, Planet and Profit.

Sokol Blosser has practiced sustainability since the beginning. Founded in 1971, the winery earned its first recognition for environmental stewardship in 1983 by the U.S. Soil & Water Conservation District. They built the first LEED-certified winery building in 2002 and their Estate vineyard received full USDA organic certification in 2005. In 2015, Sokol Blosser received B Corp Certification. In its April 2021 B Corp recertification, Sokol Blosser increased its score by 22 percent compared to its 2016 recertification.

Each year, Sokol Blosser publishes a Sustainability Report detailing their accomplishments in three key areas: People, Planet and Profit. Through organic farming, participation in the Prescott Western Bluebird Recovery Project, fostering bee colonies, supporting local charities, offering generous employee compensation and benefits and cultivating an inclusive work environment, Sokol Blosser redefines success. Their wines consistently receive top scores while their business practices help protect the planet and support their community and their people. The 2020 Sustainability Report can be found here.

Alison Sokol Blosser, CEO of Sokol Blosser, commented, "Our parents instilled in us a respect for the planet and our people since we were young. From our start 50 years ago, we have worked to do the right thing every day for the environment, our team, our community and the long-term health of our family business. These are habits for us now. We are extremely proud of this recognition."

Best for The World recognition is administered by B Lab, the global nonprofit that certifies and supports Certified B Corporations, which are for-profit companies dedicated to using business as a force for good. Today there are 4,000 Certified B Corporations across 77 countries and 153 industries, unified by one common goal: transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities and the planet.

Using the B Impact Assessment, B Lab evaluates how a company's operations and business model impact its workers, community, environment, and customers. To achieve the B Corp Certification, a company must achieve a score of at least 80 points on the assessment.

More than 800 B Corps from over 50 countries were named to the 2021 Best for The World lists. The 2021 Best for The World honorees are determined based on the verified B Impact Assessments of Certified B Corporations. The full lists are available at https://bcorporation.net/ . Oregon is home to the world's highest concentration of B Corps, including seven wineries: A to Z, Brooks, Chehalem, Patton Valley, Sokol Blosser, Stoller, and Winderlea.

About Sokol Blosser Winery As one of the Willamette Valley's pioneering wineries, Sokol Blosser has played a key role in developing and shaping the now-prominent Oregon wine industry. The winery remains family owned and operated, with the second generation now at the helm: siblings Alison and Alex Sokol Blosser. Achieving B Corp certification in 2015, the winery creates wines of world-class quality, produced in a sustainable manner, reflecting the distinctive flavors of the grapes, soil and climate. The winery produces Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, sparkling wines, Riesling and small quantities of single block Pinot Noir under its Sokol Blosser brand, and a white wine, red blend, Pinot Noir, sparkling wine, Riesling, and Chardonnay and Oregon's first nationally distributed box wines under the Evolution label. Visit http://www.sokolblosser.com/ and follow @sokolblosser and @evolutionwines on Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Liz Barrett

[email protected]com

(312) 446-6945

SOURCE Sokol Blosser Winery