Sokol Blosser Recognized with Two B Corp "Best for the World" Awards for Sustainability and Environmental Excellence

DAYTON, Ore., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sokol Blosser, a Certified B Corporation and one of Oregon's original and most iconic wineries, has been recognized as a 2019 Best for The World: Changemaker in recognition of their significant improvement to their overall impact on their workers, customers, communities, the environment, and governance. B Corps that earn the designation as a "Changemakers" set a gold standard for managing and improving your business' social and environmental impact over time.

In addition, Sokol Blosser earned the Best for the World: Environment honor in recognition of their environmental performance and sustainable business practices.

Best For The World recognition is administered by B Lab, the global nonprofit that certifies and supports Certified B Corporations, which are for-profit companies dedicated to using business as a force for good. Today there are 3,000 Certified B Corporations across 64 countries and 150 industries, unified by one common goal: to redefine success in business.

B Corps meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corp Certification doesn't just evaluate a product or service, it assesses the overall positive impact of the company that stands behind it—like Sokol Blosser. Using the B Impact Assessment, B Lab evaluates how a company's operations and business model impact its workers, community, environment, and customers. To achieve the B Corp Certification, a company must achieve a score of at least 80 points on the assessment.

"We're incredibly proud of this year's Best For The World honorees," says Anthea Kelsick, Chief Marketing Officer of B Lab. "These inspiring companies represent the kinds of business models and impact-driven business strategies that are building a new economy—one that is inclusive, regenerative, and delivers value to all stakeholders, not just shareholders. To that end, B Corps like Sokol Blosser are redefining capitalism and showing that it actually can work for everyone."

Alison Sokol Blosser, CEO and co-president of Sokol Blosser, commented, "Since our certification as a B Corp in 2015, we have worked to do the right thing every day for the environment, our team, our community and the long-term health of our family business. It's a reflex for us at this point – part of our routine behavior. Every year, we detail our goals and achievements in our annual Sustainability Report, which is available on our website."

1,000 B Corps from 44 countries were named to the 2019 Best For The World lists, including Patagonia, Beautycounter, Dr. Bronner's, TOMS, Seventh Generation, and Greyston Bakery. The 2019 Best For The World honorees are determined based on the verified B Impact Assessments of Certified B Corporations. The full lists are available on https://bcorporation.net/ .

In 1971, the Sokol Blosser family planted grapes on just five acres in the Dundee Hills. As one of the pioneering wineries of the region, Sokol Blosser has played a key role in developing and shaping the now-prominent Oregon wine industry. The winery remains family owned and operated to this day, with the second generation now at the helm: siblings Alex and Alison Sokol Blosser. Achieving B Corp certification in 2015, the winery farms 128 acres of estate vineyards and creates wines of world-class quality, produced in a sustainable manner, which reflect the distinctive flavors of the grapes, soil and climate. The winery produces pinot noir, pinot gris, chardonnay, sparkling wines, riesling and small quantities of single block pinot noir under its Sokol Blosser brand name, as well as a white blend, red blend, pinot noir, sparkling wine, riesling, and chardonnay under the Evolution label. Visit http://www.sokolblosser.com/ to learn more.

About B Lab: B Lab is a nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Lab's initiatives include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs and software, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. B Lab's vision is of an inclusive and sustainable economy that creates a shared prosperity for all. To date, there are 3,000 Certified B Corps in over 150 industries and 64 countries, and over 50,000 companies use the B Impact Assessment. For more information, visit https://bcorporation.net/

