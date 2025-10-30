SOKOLOVE LAW SECURES $40.1 MILLION VERDICT FOR U.S. NAVY VETERAN WITH MESOTHELIOMA

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sokolove Law is proud to announce a landmark $40.1 Million verdict secured on behalf of Walter Twidwell, an 81-year-old U.S. Navy veteran who was diagnosed with pleural mesothelioma, a deadly cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

The mesothelioma verdict was awarded in New York County Supreme Court against Goodyear, which was found liable for supplying asbestos-containing products like Durabla and Cranite gaskets that Walter encountered during his military service.

Throughout nearly 20 years in the U.S. Navy , Walter served as a boiler tender and fireman, responsible for maintenance and repairs in the engine and fire rooms of seven naval ships. Although he knew there was asbestos aboard, he was never warned about the dangers of exposure.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that the dangers of asbestos were known since the early 1900s, and Goodyear knew of the hazards as early as 1939. However, the company failed to warn users about the dangers associated with its asbestos-containing gasket material.

The mesothelioma claim helped Walter pay for medical care, fight this cancer for years after his diagnosis, and give back to his local community and church.

Fighting for Justice and Dignity

Before his diagnosis, Walter lived a self-sufficient and independent life in Washington state , where he built a log cabin by hand, logged his property, and grew his own food. However, he's no longer able to live the same way after his diagnosis.

"I can't cut wood or raise a big garden or anything anymore," he lamented. "It hurts because I had been so independent, and all of a sudden, I can't do anything for myself."

After a 2-week trial, the jury awarded Walter with a $40.1 Million verdict in compensatory damages. The New York jury deliberated for less than 2 hours before holding Goodyear liable and compensating Walter for the loss of his self-reliance and dignity.

"This verdict honors the service and sacrifice of a man who gave his life to his country, only to have it put at risk by corporate negligence," said Ricky LeBlanc, managing attorney of Sokolove Law. "No one who served our country should suffer because corporations concealed the truth about asbestos. We're honored to have helped Mr. Twidwell's voice be heard."

Walter noted that his mesothelioma lawyers earned the result by building a solid case, compiling evidence that left the jury little choice but to rule in his favor.

"They were prepared — they could go back to day 1 and had the paperwork to back them up," Walter added.

Although Walter has sadly passed away, his legacy continues to inspire our ongoing commitment to fighting for veterans and their families.

For over 45 years, Sokolove Law has been dedicated to helping veterans and their families pursue compensation for asbestos-related diseases and offering free consultations for all potential clients.

About Sokolove Law

Sokolove Law is a national personal injury law firm headquartered in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Since 1979, the firm has helped people across the U.S. pursue justice and compensation in cases involving mesothelioma, birth injury, sexual abuse, nursing home neglect, and dangerous pharmaceuticals and devices, securing over $10 Billion total. By helping clients nationwide, Sokolove Law aims to make the legal system accessible to everyone. Learn more at www.sokolovelaw.com .

Media Contact:

Audrey Fisher

[email protected]

SOURCE Sokolove Law LLC