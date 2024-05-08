Sol-Ark Decarbonizing Businesses and Optimizing Energy Costs with L3 Series Battery Energy Storage System

ALLEN, Texas, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol-Ark, a global leader in smart energy solutions with over six generations of hybrid inverters, announced today that businesses are decarbonizing, optimizing energy costs, and driving energy resilience with Sol-Ark's Commercial L3 Series LimitLess Lithium™. The system is designed to be the most efficient, scalable and cost effective solution to battery energy storage.

A Fortune 50 retailer looking to expand power capacity for Fleet EV Charging Stations at their distribution facility to meet Climate Action Commitments utilized Sol-Ark Commercial Solutions to power the off-grid electrified structures.

"Sol-Ark is deeply committed to helping our customers reach their energy targets and decarbonization goals. Our mission is to democratize energy solutions for businesses, communities, and families," said Tom Brennan, CEO and CTO of Sol-Ark, and a recent EY Entrepreneur of the Year® 2023 US National Award Winner.

The L3 Series LimitLess Lithium™ Battery Energy Storage System, available with native 208V and 480V, includes scalable indoor and outdoor solutions from 40kWh to 9.6MWh. The increased safety features include a built-in aerosol fire suppression system in both the module and the cabinet.

"Pinder Tile, the premier supplier of tile in the Bahamas, was faced with the need to decarbonize and a $258K annual diesel bill to power four forklifts and two delivery trucks that can haul up to three tons. I designed a solution that included three separate 75.8kW EV charging stations, powered by Sol-Ark's L3 Series Battery Energy Storage Systems. The installation was seamless. Pinder Tile is meeting their decarbonization targets and is on track to significantly reduce their energy costs," said Daryl Dejoy, President of Island Energy Storage, and a veteran in renewable energy with over 35 years of experience.

"We consistently choose Sol-Ark inverters and now we are also utilizing Sol-Ark high voltage batteries due to the thoughtful design and seamless integration into commercial installations they provide. With Sol-Ark solutions, we find we have fewer lost production hours, faster code-compliant installations and minimal service calls. Their 7 days a week Tech Support is outstanding. I believe Sol-Ark is the industry standard for current and future solar manufacturers, dealers and installers."

About Sol-Ark

Sol-Ark is a global leader in smart energy solutions for residential, commercial, and EV applications. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies in telecommunications, retail, big tech, restaurants, government agencies, and the largest space agency in the world, Sol-Ark has been solving complex energy challenges with innovation and technology for over a decade. Powered by a vast ecosystem, including thousands of distributors, installers, EPCs, EV charging companies, integrators, and battery manufacturers, Sol-Ark is transforming energy resilience for businesses, communities, and homes. For more information, visit Sol-Ark.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Amy Hartzer

Director of Marketing, Sol-Ark

[email protected]

SOURCE Sol-Ark