Sol Creates the First Bar Where the Sun Never Sets

Coinciding with the clocks going back, the bar extends the summertime with specialist SAD lamps that give the optimal amount of sunlight a day, stimulating the release of serotonin and providing the vitamin D benefits of the sun, along with the scents, sounds and warm breeze of the summer air.

Sol commissioned UK-wide research with Markettiers that uncovered people's perceptions of how the sun impacts their lives:

Spending more than 30 minutes in the bar is longer than what 45% of office workers [4] said they spend in the sunlight during the winter. This contrasts with the 82% of people who agree that having an adequate amount of sunshine daily is important to keeping them healthy and 78% agree it's key to improving their mood

said they spend in the sunlight during the winter. This contrasts with the 82% of people who agree that having an adequate amount of sunshine daily is important to keeping them healthy and 78% agree it's key to improving their mood Over half (56%) of people agree a lack of sun leaves them with low energy, followed by 49% who say it makes them feel sad

The lack of sunshine seems to be such an issue for people surveyed, that more than one in five (21%) said that if they were to move abroad, better weather would be the greatest influence behind their choice

Alexander Drake, Senior Brand Manager, Sol, commented, "Our research found that people in the UK don't get enough sun and as Sol is all about the positive energy of the sun, we wanted to create a cool bar that brought this to life. The Sol Bar is a unique space that plays on all the senses and encourages Brits to embrace the brilliant benefits of the sun when there isn't any, invigorating them with a shower of sunshine as autumn settles in."

[1] For more information about the opening times of The Sol Bar, click here .

[2] A nationally representative sample of 2,001 UK Adults (18+). Please note any reference to 'people' or 'UK Adults' within this release refers to this sample.

[3] Public Health England report.

[4] Office workers refers to the 952 respondents who stated they work from their workplace e.g. office, building site.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016368/Sol_Bar.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016369/Sol_Sunshine.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016892/Jeff_Brazier.jpg

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVdK65qrj4Y&feature=youtu.be

SOURCE Sol