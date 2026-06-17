A multi-year partnership that introduces the global brand's body-celebrating, sensorial world to the sport.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol de Janeiro, the globally beloved body care brand known for its celebration of the infectious joy, confidence and warmth of the Brazilian spirit, today announced a multi-year partnership with the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League. Spanning the 2026-2028 seasons, the partnership establishes Sol de Janeiro as the Official Body Care and Celebration Partner of the Club.

Sol de Janeiro Enters the World of Soccer as the Official Body Care and Celebration Partner of the Washington Spirit

This collaboration redefines how beauty shows up in sport, establishing a new space where beauty and sport operate as one. Moving beyond visibility, it becomes part of the rituals, identity, and experience of the game itself, creating a new kind of matchday rooted in Sol de Janeiro's joy and celebration.

"We are thrilled to enter the world of soccer, a sport deeply intertwined with Brazilian identity, alongside a partner as trailblazing and game changing as the Washington Spirit. This partnership represents more than visibility in women's sports, it's a celebration of joy and confidence, and above all - community," said Jordan Saxemard, Chief Executive Officer at Sol de Janeiro. "We are proud to stand alongside the Washington Spirit and be part of the legacy being built in women's soccer, while championing how beauty confidently shows up in all of life's moments."

At the core of the three yearlong partnership is a shared commitment to showing up fully and unapologetically. Together, Sol de Janeiro and the Washington Spirit are empowering players as both athletes and women to step into their full selves, bringing confidence, joy, individuality, and unapologetic self-expression into every moment of their journey, on and off the field. Sol de Janeiro will bring its signature body care and fragrance rituals into the Washington Spirit's matchday journey starting in the locker room - helping players take the pitch feeling their most confident and powerful. From that first moment through pre-game fan anticipation to every goal and celebration that follows, this partnership creates a seamless connection between sport and beauty, rooted in confidence, joy, and self expression.

"Welcoming Sol de Janeiro as our Official Body Care and Celebration Partner is an exciting moment for our club and for our fans," said Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Doug Vinci. "There's a genuine alignment between our organizations rooted in confidence, self-expression, and an unapologetic celebration of self. From our players' pregame time in the locker room to in-stadium celebrations, this partnership will be felt across every touchpoint of the matchday experience and we're proud to build something meaningful together in venue and in the community."

The collaboration will feature its "My Matchday Rituals" content series and reimagined player arrivals , highlighting how self-care and authentic style are integral to confidence on and off the field. In-stadium, the "Sol de Janeiro Celebration Cam" transforms every goal into a high-energy, shareable moment, while immersive activations, product sampling, and exclusive athlete inspired limited-edition drops bring the brand directly to fans. Beyond matchday, the partnership extends into the community with a shared commitment to empowering young athletes to build confidence in their bodies and bring their full personality onto the pitch. Through clinics, immersive matchday moments, and confidence-driven programming, Sol de Janeiro and Washington Spirit will help the next generation to play unapologetically - and to step onto the pitch feeling strong in who they are.

Together, Sol de Janeiro and the Washington Spirit are setting a new standard, moving beyond sponsorship to shared identity, where beauty becomes part of the sport's ritual, the performance, and the celebration. Fans are invited to celebrate the launch of this multi-year partnership on July 3rd 2026 as the Spirit host the Houston Dash at Audi Field.

For more information on Sol de Janeiro, visit soldejaneiro.com. For more information on the Washington Spirit, visit washingtonspirit.com.

About Sol de Janeiro

Sol de Janeiro is the award-winning beauty brand known for its Brazilian-inspired body care and transportive fragrance. Founded in 2015, the brand has quickly become a category leader, beloved for its clinically proven formulas, luscious textures, and sensorial experiences. With a global community spanning generations and geographies, Sol de Janeiro has earned top honors including TIME100's Most Influential Companies, Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, and WWD's Beauty Inc Power Brands. Available at Sephora and online at soldejaneiro.com, Sol de Janeiro is rooted in the belief that beauty is an attitude, not a standard.

About Washington Spirit

The Washington Spirit is the premier professional women's soccer team based in Washington, D.C. and plays at Audi Field in Buzzard Point. The Spirit was founded on November 21, 2012, and is an inaugural member of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) the fastest growing sports league in the US. The club is home to some of the best players in the world who have won championships for both club and country. For more information about the Spirit, visit WashingtonSpirit.com and follow the club on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

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SOURCE Sol de Janeiro