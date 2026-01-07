Just in time for January's resolutions: Sol de Janeiro invites its audiences to Rewrite their Inner Monologue, via a Campaign Starring Meg Stalter and Jaz Sinclair That Turns Self-Deprecating Talk into Self Celebration

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol de Janeiro, the brand that transformed body care into a cultural movement, invites the world to rewrite the way it talks to itself. The new global campaign, Inner Monologue, Rewritten, stars comedian and actor Meg Stalter alongside actor Jaz Sinclair, and launches with Rosa Charmosa Dewy Cream and Cheirosa 91 Perfume Mist. Available exclusively at Sephora and soldejaneiro.com, the campaign also spotlights the brand's full body care portfolio, perfectly timed for a January reset. The campaign brings warmth, light, and a fresh perspective to the start of the year. It is beauty that talks back with humor and compassion, reframing self-talk through self-celebration and delivering the unmistakable glow only Sol de Janeiro can.

Sol de Janeiro Rosa Charmosa Campaign Speed Speed Meg Stalter for Sol de Janeiro Rosa Charmosa Jaz Sinclair for Sol de Janeiro Rosa Charmosa

The campaign arrives just in time for the collective mental reset that January brings, a season for new beginnings, new rituals, and renewed confidence. Sol de Janeiro is reclaiming January through the meaning of its name, which translates to "Sun of January," a celebration of warmth, light, and joy at the height of Brazilian summer, brought to life during winter's darkest days and countering the colder weather, shorter light, and dip in energy that often define the season. As people everywhere embrace the idea of a new year and new energy, Sol de Janeiro is meeting the moment with a reminder that self-celebration starts within. At a time when the beauty conversation is shifting from perfection to emotion, Sol continues to lead, turning inner talk into inner celebration. The most powerful beauty transformation starts with how you speak to yourself.

"Our inner voice can be our biggest critic or our biggest fan," said Heela Yang, Co Founder and CEO of Sol de Janeiro. "This campaign is about choosing celebration, catching yourself in those quiet moments and meeting them with kindness and laughter."

Inspired by Yang's own experience as a founder and mother, the campaign reflects the real power of the words we tell ourselves. In the brand's earliest days, Yang would look in the mirror after long nights, her son asleep and the day's work finally done, and remind herself, Heela, you can do this. It was a small, nightly ritual that became a philosophy: how we speak to ourselves shapes how we show up in the world.

Meg and Jaz represent two sides of Sol's energy, humor, and heart, mirroring how real women navigate their inner dialogue.

Meg Stalter, the breakout comedian from Hacks and Too Much who has been garnering massive public attention with her bold rewriting of the rules of red carpet appearances, brings her signature wit and "weirdness" to Sol de Janeiro's mirror moments, turning self talk into punchlines that glow. "Humor is how I make peace with the little voice in my head," said Stalter. "If you can laugh with yourself, you are already loving yourself."

Jaz Sinclair, known for Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, grounds the campaign in calm and compassion. "Rosa Charmosa and Cheirosa 91 remind me to start my day with grace," said Sinclair. "They help me pause, breathe, and find beauty in my own rhythm."

Together, Meg and Jaz bring both sides of the inner voice to life, the chaos that makes you laugh and the calm that makes you glow.

"We wanted to make beauty feel emotional again," said Jordan Saxemard, Global Chief Marketing & Digital Officer of Sol de Janeiro. "Meg brings laughter, Jaz brings light, and together they show that confidence can sound as good as it looks. This campaign takes what is often silent, the way we talk to ourselves, and turns it into something loud, funny, and beautiful."

Through Rosa Charmosa and Cheirosa 91, Sol de Janeiro brings the Sun of January into the body. With sensorial textures and enveloping scent, the brand reinforces that confidence is not something you put on, but something you feel, built through moments of care, warmth, and self-celebration.

Rosa Charmosa Dewy Cream | 240ML, $48.00 | 75ML, $24.00

Cheirosa 91 Perfume Mist | 240ML, $39.00 | 90ML, $26.00

Available exclusively at Sephora and www.soldejaneiro.com

About Sol de Janeiro

Sol de Janeiro is the award-winning beauty brand known for its Brazilian-inspired body care and transportive fragrance. Founded in 2015, the brand has quickly become a category leader, beloved for its clinically proven formulas, luscious textures, and sensorial experiences. With a global community spanning generations and geographies, Sol de Janeiro has earned top honors including TIME100's Most Influential Companies, Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, and WWD's Beauty Inc Power Brands. Available at Sephora and online at soldejaneiro.com, Sol de Janeiro is rooted in the belief that beauty is an attitude, not a standard.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Sol de Janeiro