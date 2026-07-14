SOL DE JANEIRO ENTERS MEN'S FRAGRANCE WITH CHEIROSO COLOGNE MIST, INTRODUCING A NEW VISION FOR PRESTIGE BODY FRAGRANCE

Arriving at the height of summer, when consumers are seeking lighter, more versatile scent formats that fit seamlessly into everyday life, Cheiroso launches at a moment when prestige beauty is increasingly expanding its reach among male consumers. The collection also arrives during a season when soccer commands global attention, providing a culturally relevant backdrop while introducing an entirely new audience to the Sol de Janeiro universe.

Rooted in Brazil's deep soccer culture, Sol de Janeiro built the launch around pelada, the country's beloved pickup soccer tradition. Found on beaches, neighborhood streets and local parks across Brazil, pelada is less about competition and more about participation. It represents friendship, optimism, inclusion and the simple joy of coming together—values that have long been central to the Cheirosa franchise and now serve as the foundation for the brand's entry into the men's category.

"When I joined Sol de Janeiro, one of the opportunities that immediately stood out was bringing the Cheirosa universe to men," said Jordan Saxemard, Chief Executive Officer of Sol de Janeiro. "We weren't interested in creating another traditional men's fragrance. We saw an opportunity to introduce a new generation of consumers to Sol de Janeiro through a differentiated combination of premium scent, freshness-enhancing technology and the joyful spirit of Brazil. That vision led to the creation of Cheiroso, an entirely new franchise designed specifically for men while remaining rooted in the fragrance expertise and Brazilian spirit that have made Cheirosa so iconic. Pelada perfectly captures that spirit. It's not about winning—it's about confidence, connection and showing up as yourself. André embodies that naturally because it's how he grew up."

The collection debuts through Play It Your Way, a campaign inspired by Brazil's pelada culture and starring Brazilian actor André Lamoglia. A native Carioca, Lamoglia brings an authentic connection to the rituals and spirit that inspired the launch. Joined by creator Alejandro Rosario, he brings to life the moments surrounding the game, from getting ready to play to the connections formed long after the final whistle, capturing the energy and camaraderie that define pelada.

"Growing up in Rio, futebol was never just about the game," said André Lamoglia. "It was where I built friendships, gained confidence, and created memories that have stayed with me my whole life. And because it's a team sport, futebol also teaches you a lot about life, about partnership, trust, and facing challenges together. Play It Your Way celebrates that feeling of belonging and reminds us that the best moments happen when we're together."

At the center of the collection is Sol de Janeiro's freshness-enhancing technology, designed to help keep odor in check while delivering a premium scent experience throughout the day. The collection introduces Cheiroso 10 and Cheiroso 7, two all-over body cologne mists inspired by soccer's most iconic jersey numbers. Cheiroso 10 pairs crushed cardamom, Brazilian pineapple and smooth cedarwood, while Cheiroso 7 combines wild lavender, salted macadamia nut and vanilla woods. Portable and easy to reapply, both are designed to move effortlessly from day to night. Each fragrance is available in a 90 mL format with a suggested retail price of $26 USD.

The launch reflects a broader opportunity within men's grooming. While many consumers today choose between traditional body sprays and luxury fragrance, Sol de Janeiro sees significant whitespace for a premium scent format that combines elevated fragrance quality with freshness-focused functionality. Cheiroso was designed to bridge that gap. The launch also deepens Sol de Janeiro's partnership with Sephora as both brands work to expand participation in prestige beauty among male consumers. Through initiatives designed to make beauty more accessible and relevant to new audiences, Sephora has helped create additional pathways into the category, making it a natural partner for the debut of Cheiroso.

Cheiroso also marks the beginning of Sol de Janeiro's broader investment in soccer as a cultural platform. Earlier this year, the brand announced a multi-year partnership with the Washington Spirit as its Official Body Care and Celebration Partner, extending its commitment to the communities, rituals and moments of connection that surround the sport.

Cheiroso Cologne Mist began rolling out with a "Coming Soon" experience on Sephora.com on July 10, followed by an exclusive Sephora app preview on July 13 and full availability on Sephora.com on July 14. The Cheiroso collection will arrive in Sephora stores beginning August 14, with all doors set by August 21.

ABOUT SOL DE JANEIRO

Sol de Janeiro is the award-winning beauty brand with a mission to spark self-celebration, radiant joy and connection through highly efficacious body care line and transportive fragrances. Founded in 2015, the brand has quickly become a category leader, beloved for its clinically proven formulas, luscious textures, and sensorial experiences. With a global community spanning generations and geographies, Sol de Janeiro has earned top honors including TIME100's Most Influential Companies, Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, and WWD's 2024 Beauty Inc Power Brands. Available at Sephora and online at soldejaneiro.com, Sol de Janeiro is rooted in the belief that beauty is an attitude, not a standard.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Sol de Janeiro