SOL DE JANEIRO INTRODUCES INTENSE PERFUME MIST, A NEW FRAGRANCE FORMAT IN PRESTIGE BODY FRAGRANCE

In answer to consumers' requests, the brand introduces Intense Perfume Mist, delivering up to 10 hours of scent* for a richer, bolder and longer lasting fragrance experience that evokes the warmth & energy of Rio de Janeiro's golden hour.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol de Janeiro, the global beauty brand that transformed the fragrance mist into a cultural phenomenon, continues to make an indelible mark on the fragrance industry with the launch of Intense Perfume Mist, a magnetic and bold new collection inspired by the brand's own community. As our community's relationship with fragrance has deepened over the years, the appetite for a deeper, longer lasting fragrance became clear. Capturing the warmth of Rio de Janeiro's golden hour, the collection was built around a signature solar ambery accord, creating a richer, more intense expression of the brand's cult-favorite scents, Cheirosa 62, 59, and 91, alongside the new Cheirosa 74 scent, a golden gourmand with notes of ripe pineapple, orange flower, and solar ambery accord.

Sol de Janeiro's Intense Perfume Mist Campaign starring IZA Sol de Janeiro Intense Perfume Mist

Since introducing its iconic Cheirosa Perfume Mists, Sol de Janeiro has inspired millions around the world to make fragrance an integral part of their daily self-care ritual. Intense Perfume Mist was designed as the perfect counterpart to our existing mists to create an endlessly expressive fragrance wardrobe, with our core mists being fresher & lighter for daytime and the Intense mists their richer companion, for a bolder fragrance trail – and the two can be layered in endless combinations to match the mood and moment.

The Intense Perfume Mist was designed for both immediate impact and lasting scent performance, noticeable from the first spray.** With a higher-concentration and rich depth, it leaves you with a bold feeling that lasts, offering the elevated intensity and long-lasting presence of a prestige fragrance and bridges the gap between fragrance mist and fine fragrance. The brand-new scent, Cheirosa 74, is at the heart of the new collection, created to capture the unforgettable energy of Arpoador Beach in Rio de Janeiro, where applause, laughter, and celebration fill the air each evening as people gather to honor the final golden glow of the sun.

Today, one Cheirosa Perfume Mist is sold every second worldwide***, making Sol de Janeiro a defining force in the explosive growth around prestige body fragrance. With Intense Perfume Mist, the brand shows its ability to continue to evolve for this new generation of fragrance consumers – and its commitment to incorporating consumer listening into its innovation pipeline.

"Our community has always shaped what comes next for Sol de Janeiro, and their number one request was clear: they wanted the fragrances they love to last longer," said Jordan Saxemard, Chief Executive Officer of Sol de Janeiro. "With Intense Perfume Mist, we are delivering up to 10 hours of scent while preserving the joy, ease and unmistakable spirit that made our Cheirosa Perfume Mists iconic. This is more than an extension of an existing collection. It is our answer to how a new generation wants to experience fragrance: expressive, sensorial and able to keep up with every part of their day. Intense Perfume Mist represents the next chapter of prestige body fragrance and the next chapter of our relationship with our community."

Born in Rio herself, Brazilian multi-hyphenate artist IZA will bring her own vibrant energy, as the face of the global campaign, Your Endless Summer. A singer, songwriter and cultural icon, IZA has a confidence, warmth and authenticity that embodies the bold spirit of Intense. Shot on the iconic shores of Ipanema Beach, the campaign captures the magnetic energy of Rio de Janeiro. "Rio de Janeiro has always been a source of inspiration and energy in my artistry, as a place where I grew up and spent a lot of time," said IZA. "I'm so honored to be working with Sol de Janeiro, as a brand inspired by the Brazilian spirit in so many ways, on the launch of Intense Perfume Mist. When I smell these fragrances, the rich notes truly transport me to Arpoador Beach. Fragrance is its own kind of artistry and the self-expression that comes with these new layerable scents – I can't wait for everyone to experience them."

The collection includes:

Cheirosa 62 Intense Perfume Mist – A Sun-Drenched Gourmand, with deliciously complex notes of roasted pistachio, vanilla absolute and a solar ambery accord.

– A Sun-Drenched Gourmand, with deliciously complex notes of roasted pistachio, vanilla absolute and a solar ambery accord. Cheirosa 59 Intense Perfume Mist – A Euphoric Gourmand marrying notes of white orchid and creamy sandalwood, along with the base solar ambery accord.

– A Euphoric Gourmand marrying notes of white orchid and creamy sandalwood, along with the base solar ambery accord. Cheirosa 91 Intense Perfume Mist – A Captivating Floral with notes of Rio Pink Rose, juicy lychee and solar ambery accord.

A Captivating Floral with notes of Rio Pink Rose, juicy lychee and solar ambery accord. Introducing Cheirosa 74 Intense Perfume Mist – A Golden Gourmand dripping with notes of ripe pineapple, bright orange flower and the signature solar ambery accord.

Available in 90 mL, Cheirosa 62 Intense Perfume Mist, Cheirosa 59 Intense Perfume Mist and the all-new Cheirosa 74 Intense Perfume Mist retail for $34 and launch August 23, 2026, exclusively at Ulta Beauty and soldejaneiro.com, and will debut at Sephora, Sephora.com and Amazon September 29th. Cheirosa 91 Intense Perfume Mist (90mL) will also launch exclusively in-store at Sephora September 29th. Supporting the launch is a global 360-degree campaign that brings Your Endless Summer to life across earned, owned and paid media, creator partnerships, retail experiences and cultural moments. From premium editorial storytelling to immersive consumer experiences, the campaign invites audiences around the world to discover the next chapter of Sol de Janeiro.

About Sol de Janeiro

Inspired by the warmth, joy and confidence of Brazil, Sol de Janeiro creates award-winning body care and fragrance that inspire connection, confidence and self-expression. Known for its iconic Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, category-defining Cheirosa fragrance collection and sensorial body rituals, the brand continues to push the boundaries of innovation while celebrating the beauty of being unapologetically yourself.

*Based on the evaluation of a trained panel in a blinded quantitative sensory study

**89% of the trained panel evaluating longevity agreed that the fragrance has an immediate, noticeable impression and an immediate bold impact.

***One Cheirosa Perfume Mist is sold every second worldwide. Based on 2025 internal global sales data, including sets containing Cheirosa Perfume Mist.

SOURCE Sol de Janeiro