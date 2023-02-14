Sol-gel coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 11.69% by 2027: Growing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries will drive growth - Technavio

Feb 14, 2023, 11:30 ET
Sol-gel coatings market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Aspen Systems Inc., Chemat Technology Inc., Ferro Corp., Gaema Tech Co. Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., NanoPore Inc., Nanovations Pty Ltd., NTC Nano Tech Coatings GmbH, PPG Industries Inc., Saint Gobain, SCHOTT AG, SOCOMORE SASU, Taasi Corp., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Solvay SA among others
- Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Product (wear-resistant, corrosion-resistant, water-resistant, photocatalytic self-cleaning, and others), application (automotive, building and construction, aerospace, electrical and electronics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The sol-gel coatings market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why Buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the sol-gel coatings market was valued at USD 3,564.32 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,324.50 million. The sol-gel coatings market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,605.23 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 11.69% according to Technavio.
Sol-gel coatings market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Sol-gel coatings market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
- 3M Co: The company offers sol-gel coatings such as 3M AC 131.
- Akzo Nobel NV: The company offers sol-gel coatings such as the 2024 T3 Clad Solgel.
- Aspen Systems Inc: The company offers sol-gel coatings such as Pyrogel HPS.
- Chemat Technology Inc: The company offers sol-gel coatings such as Coatings, Coating Processes and Coating Equipment.
Sol-gel coatings market – Market dynamics
Major Drivers –
- Growing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries
- Growing demand from building and construction applications
- Improved performance properties and superior characteristics
KEY Challenges –
- High cost of production
- Difficulties in maintaining uniform thickness, avoiding porosity, and enhancing pot life
- Availability of alternative coatings
What are the key data covered in this sol-gel coatings market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sol-gel coatings market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the sol-gel coatings market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the sol-gel coatings market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sol-gel coatings market vendors
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global sol-gel coatings market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global sol-gel coatings market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Wear resistant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Wear resistant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Wear resistant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Wear resistant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Wear resistant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Corrosion resistant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Corrosion resistant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Corrosion resistant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Corrosion resistant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Corrosion resistant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Water resistant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Water resistant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Water resistant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Water resistant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Water resistant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Photo catalytic self-cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Photo catalytic self-cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Photo catalytic self-cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Photo catalytic self-cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Photo catalytic self-cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 79: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 80: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 117: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 118: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 119: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 120: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 121: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 122: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 123: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 124: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 125: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 126: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 127: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 128: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 129: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 130: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 131: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 3M Co.
- Exhibit 132: 3M Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: 3M Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: 3M Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: 3M Co. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Akzo Nobel NV
- Exhibit 136: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus
- 12.5 Aspen Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 141: Aspen Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Aspen Systems Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Aspen Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Chemat Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 144: Chemat Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Chemat Technology Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Chemat Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Ferro Corp.
- Exhibit 147: Ferro Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Ferro Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Ferro Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: Ferro Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Gaema Tech Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 151: Gaema Tech Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Gaema Tech Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: Gaema Tech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 154: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 157: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- 12.10 Mitsubishi Materials Corp.
- Exhibit 158: Mitsubishi Materials Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Mitsubishi Materials Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: Mitsubishi Materials Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Mitsubishi Materials Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Nanovations Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 162: Nanovations Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Nanovations Pty Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: Nanovations Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 PPG Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 165: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 166: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 167: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Saint Gobain
- Exhibit 169: Saint Gobain - Overview
- Exhibit 170: Saint Gobain - Business segments
- Exhibit 171: Saint Gobain - Key offerings
- Exhibit 172: Saint Gobain - Segment focus
- 12.14 SCHOTT AG
- Exhibit 173: SCHOTT AG - Overview
- Exhibit 174: SCHOTT AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 175: SCHOTT AG - Key news
- Exhibit 176: SCHOTT AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 177: SCHOTT AG - Segment focus
- 12.15 SOCOMORE SASU
- Exhibit 178: SOCOMORE SASU - Overview
- Exhibit 179: SOCOMORE SASU - Product / Service
- Exhibit 180: SOCOMORE SASU - Key offerings
- 12.16 Solvay SA
- Exhibit 181: Solvay SA - Overview
- Exhibit 182: Solvay SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 183: Solvay SA - Key news
- Exhibit 184: Solvay SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 185: Solvay SA - Segment focus
- 12.17 The Sherwin Williams Co.
- Exhibit 186: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 187: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 188: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 189: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 190: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 191: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 192: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 193: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 194: Research methodology
- Exhibit 195: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 196: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 197: List of abbreviations
