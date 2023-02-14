Sol-gel coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 11.69% by 2027: Growing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Sol-gel coatings market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sol-gel Coatings Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Aspen Systems Inc., Chemat Technology Inc., Ferro Corp., Gaema Tech Co. Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., NanoPore Inc., Nanovations Pty Ltd., NTC Nano Tech Coatings GmbH, PPG Industries Inc., Saint Gobain, SCHOTT AG , SOCOMORE SASU, Taasi Corp., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Solvay SA among others

: 15+, Including Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Aspen Systems Inc., Chemat Technology Inc., Ferro Corp., Gaema Tech Co. Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., NanoPore Inc., Nanovations Pty Ltd., NTC Nano Tech Coatings GmbH, PPG Industries Inc., Saint Gobain, , SOCOMORE SASU, Taasi Corp., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Solvay SA among others Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (wear-resistant, corrosion-resistant, water-resistant, photocatalytic self-cleaning, and others), application (automotive, building and construction, aerospace, electrical and electronics, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

The sol-gel coatings market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the sol-gel coatings market was valued at USD 3,564.32 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,324.50 million. The sol-gel coatings market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,605.23 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 11.69% according to Technavio.

Sol-gel coatings market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Sol-gel coatings market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

3M Co: The company offers sol-gel coatings such as 3M AC 131.

The company offers sol-gel coatings such as AC 131. Akzo Nobel NV: The company offers sol-gel coatings such as the 2024 T3 Clad Solgel.

The company offers sol-gel coatings such as the 2024 T3 Clad Solgel. Aspen Systems Inc: The company offers sol-gel coatings such as Pyrogel HPS.

The company offers sol-gel coatings such as Pyrogel HPS. Chemat Technology Inc: The company offers sol-gel coatings such as Coatings, Coating Processes and Coating Equipment.

Sol-gel coatings market – Market dynamics

Major Drivers –

Growing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries

Growing demand from building and construction applications

Improved performance properties and superior characteristics

KEY Challenges –

High cost of production

Difficulties in maintaining uniform thickness, avoiding porosity, and enhancing pot life

Availability of alternative coatings

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report !

What are the key data covered in this sol-gel coatings market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sol-gel coatings market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sol-gel coatings market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sol-gel coatings market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sol-gel coatings market vendors

Silicone Gel Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The silicone gel market share is expected to increase by USD 461.88 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1%. The growing demand from the personal care industry is one of the key drivers fueling the silicone gel market growth.

Silica Gel Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The silica gel market share is expected to increase by 588.89 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.12%. The increasing use in the food and beverages industry as food additives is notably driving the silica gel market growth, although factors such as health hazards associated with the use of silica gel may impede the market growth.

Sol-gel Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 183 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,605.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Aspen Systems Inc., Chemat Technology Inc., Ferro Corp., Gaema Tech Co. Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., NanoPore Inc., Nanovations Pty Ltd., NTC Nano Tech Coatings GmbH, PPG Industries Inc., Saint Gobain, SCHOTT AG, SOCOMORE SASU, Taasi Corp., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Solvay SA Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

