SOL Global Announces 3 Boys Farms' Receipt of Approval to Dispense Cannabis Flower and Pre-Roll Products in Florida

Florida's OMMU has granted approval to 3 Boys Farms to begin processing and dispensing its premium cannabis flower and pre rolled products, which are grown under the careful eye of master grower Chris Keller, founder Robert Tornello and Chief Science Officer Dr. Greg Gerdemen. 3 Boys Farm's strains currently include but are not limited to Strawberry Maraschino, Lemon Sugar Cush, Mandarin Triangle Kush, Darth Raven, Vanilla Berry Pie and the proprietary cannabis flower strain "Cathy's Choice." Cathy's Choice is a strain developed in part by (and is named in honor of) Parrish, Florida resident Catherine Jordan, the renowned medical cannabis activist who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 1986 and became among the most dedicated and outspoken advocates both in Florida and throughout the country for patients wishing to access medical cannabis. 3 Boys Farms holds the exclusive right via a binding licensing agreement to cultivate and dispense "Cathy's Choice" flower.

Dubbed the "patron saint" of Florida medical marijuana by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Jordan, now 69, has spent more than two decades at the forefront of medical cannabis advocacy. After Florida legalized the medical use of cannabis in 2016 but outlawed the smoking of medical cannabis flower, Jordan went to court on behalf of all patients across the state and became the driving force behind the state's decision this year to overturn the prohibition on smoking. Jordan and all other qualified medical cannabis patients in Florida may now legally purchase the "Cathy's Choice" cannabis flower she helped to develop, and, thanks in large part to Jordan, may now access their medicine by smoking it.

Additionally, 3 Boys Farms has received approval from Florida's OMMU to begin producing and dispensing pre-rolled products to qualified patients, including a "Gram Size Pre-Roll" product containing one gram of premium medical cannabis, and a "King Size Pre-Roll" containing two grams of premium medical cannabis. 3 Boys Farms' best-in-class cannabis flower will be used in the production of the pre-roll products, and 3 Boys Farm is currently harvesting approximately 350 pounds of cannabis per week and has stockpiled approximately 1,000 pounds of cannabis to date. Flower and pre-rolled products will initially be dispensed via home delivery and 3 Boys Farm expects to open its first two (2) retail dispensaries prior to the end of the second quarter. 3 Boys Farm is also happy to announce that it has hired Michael Smuts as its director of retail operations. Smuts has extensive experience at all levels of vertically integrated cannabis companies, including in cultivation, operations and management, product development, marketing, patient acquisition, and sales. Smuts previously served as Vice President of C3/Seed and Bean Market, Director of Retail Operations at GrowHealthy/iAnthus Capital, and as General Manager at Harvest House.

"It is an honor and privilege to finally be able to provide Cathy Jordan - and the millions of qualified medical cannabis patients across Florida - with the medicine that she herself helped to develop and has fought for so many years to access," said Brady Cobb, CEO of SOL Global. "Cathy's Choice flower takes its place alongside 3 Boys Farm's full lineup of premium, best-in-Florida medical cannabis flower strains, and the teams at both SOL Global and 3 Boys Farm couldn't be more excited to implement our visionary retail strategy at marquee sites across Florida."

3 Boys Farms dispensed its first approved cannabis product – a 300mg low-THC cannabis vaporizer pen – to its first qualified patient in Florida on April 1, 2019. The OMMU has authorized 3 Boys Farms to dispense said vaporizer pen products via delivery to qualified patients throughout the state.

Earlier this month, 3 Boys Farms initiated operations at its brand new, state-of-the-art GMP-certified processing and extraction facility in Indiantown, Florida. 3 Boys Farm's processing facility is part of a newly designed 33-acre site in Indiantown that will also house a 50,000 square-foot greenhouse and a 64,000 square-foot indoor cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facility. The site is strategically located less than 90 miles from South Florida, which is poised to become one of the largest cannabis markets in the state. The commencement of full operations in the new greenhouse or indoor cultivation, processing and manufacturing facility remains subject to the receipt of all required governmental approvals from the Florida Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana Use.

3 Boys Farm's current approved cultivation facility in Ruskin, Florida produces approximately 350 pounds of dried cannabis flower product per month.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is an international investment company with a focus on, but not limited to, cannabis and cannabis related companies in legal U.S. states, the hemp and CBD marketplaces and the emerging European cannabis and hemp marketplaces. Its strategic investments and partnerships across cultivation, distribution and retail complement the company's R&D program with the University of Miami. It is this comprehensive approach that is positioning SOL Global as a future frontrunner in the United States' medical cannabis industry.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal under US federal laws; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry; and regulatory or political change. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's current MD&A and annual information form, both of which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE SOL Global Investments Corp.