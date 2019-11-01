SOL Global Announces Intention to Commence Normal Course Issuer Bid to Repurchase up to 5% of its Common Shares

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - SOL Global Investments Corp. ("SOL Global" or the "Company") (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB), announced its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), under which the Company may purchase up to 2,731,462 of the Company's common shares, representing approximately 5% of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares"). The Company is commencing the NCIB because it believes that, from time to time, the market price of its Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's business and future prospects. SOL Global believes that, at such times, the repurchase of its Shares for cancellation represents an appropriate use of the Company's financial resources and will enhance shareholder value.

The NCIB is expected to commence immediately on November 1, 2019 and terminate on November 1, 2020. All Shares purchased under the NCIB will be purchased on the open market through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). All purchases made under the NCIB will be at the prevailing CSE market price for the Shares at the time of purchase. Shares acquired by the Company under the NCIB are being purchased for cancellation.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

Sol Global is an international investment company with a focus on investing in cannabis and cannabis related companies in legal U.S. states, the hemp and CBD marketplaces and the emerging European cannabis and hemp marketplaces with an objective of providing shareholders with a long term return through capital appreciation, dividends and interest from its investments. If the Company believes there is a strategic reason to do so, it may also invest in companies not in the cannabis sector.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking information includes information relating to the commencement, termination and manner of the normal course issuer bid.

Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results or events are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal under US federal laws; changes in laws; limited operating history; competition; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change. Risk factors can also be found in the Company's current MD&A filed on SEDAR and available at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE SOL Global Investments Corp.