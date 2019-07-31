SOL Global Founded Portfolio Company HeavenlyRx Announces The Appointment Of Top Rated Weekend News Host and NY Times Best-Selling Author Judge Jeanine Pirro To Its Board of Directors

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - HeavenlyRx Ltd. ("HeavenlyRx" or "Company"), a global hemp and CBD company founded by SOL Global, is pleased to announce the appointment of television personality and legal expert Judge Jeanine Pirro ("Judge Jeanine" or “Pirro") to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Judge Jeanine is the host of Fox News Channel's top-rated "Justice with Judge Jeanine" and a frequent guest on other primetime shows. Before becoming a television personality more than a decade ago, Pirro had a distinguished legal career, scoring two firsts for women. In 1991, she was the first woman to be elected to county court judge. Two years later, she became the first woman to be elected Westchester County District Attorney.

As a media personality and former public official versed in a wide variety of legal and political issues, Judge Jeanine brings decades of insight and perspective to bear on the emerging CBD and hemp marketplaces. Pirro is also the author of six books, including one New York Times Best Seller. She is a graduate of the State University of New York at Buffalo and Albany Law School of Union University where she was an editor of the law review.

CBD is growing in the health and wellness sector, particularly among women who are the leading demographic for CBD products, making up 58% of all users of CBD according to the Brightfield Group. Judge Jeanine will be invaluable with her insights into CBD and it's potential markets.

"I am honoured to join the board of directors of HeavenlyRx," said Pirro. "As the emerging markets for CBD and hemp begin to explode in the United States, it is a privilege to hold a leadership position in a company that is ahead of the curve. I hope to use the lessons learned from years of experience in television to help amplify this brand, a frontrunner in the wellness space and increase shareholder value."

"Having someone as high profile and respected as Judge Jeanine Pirro is a huge win for our Company," said Paul Norman, CEO of HeavenlyRx and former President of North America for the food giant Kellogg. "Judge Pirro offers HeavenlyRx a wealth of insight and expertise in media strategies, law, and consumer preferences that we hope will expand our footprint in the emerging hemp and CBD markets."

About Heavenly Rx Ltd.

HeavenlyRx is the CBD and Hemp focused portfolio company of SOL Global Investments. Heavenly Rx holds controlling ownership interests in various industry-leading assets in the hemp/CBD and THC-free cannabinoid wellness space, with a focus on hemp cultivation, processing and the manufacturing of a diverse range of traditional CBD products including oils, tinctures, balms, and vape-ready products. Heavenly Rx's portfolio will include several proprietary brands across numerous consumer product group verticals, including cosmetics and beauty products, bath and body products, and infused foods with a focus on the CPG market. HeavenlyRx was founded by SOL Global Investments in early 2019

Cautionary Statements

