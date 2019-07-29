SOL Global Increases Investment To Approximately $24million in HeavenlyRx, Increasing Ownership To 44% of The CBD Focused Wellness Company

TORONTO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - SOL Global Investments Corp. ("SOL Global" or the "Company") (SOL.CN) (SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) is pleased to announce that it has purchased an additional 16,766,250 common shares ("Heavenly Shares") in the capital of HeavenlyRx Ltd. ("Heavenly Rx" or "Heavenly") at a price of $0.40 for an aggregate subscription amount of CAD$23,909,000.

The subscription is part of a larger private offering by HeavenlyRx of Heavenly Shares (the "Offering"). As a result of this subscription, SOL Global now holds 44.53% of the issued and outstanding Heavenly Shares and the other shareholders of Heavenly Rx collectively hold the remaining 55.47%. The Heavenly Shares are subject to an indefinite hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

"HeavenlyRx, through the expertise of the new management team under Paul Norman and their stream of acquisitions, is quickly becoming a dominant player in CBD wellness. This is a team and strategy we want to be part of in a large way. SOL Global's continued investment in HeavenlyRx has fast-tracked the onboarding of highly relevant consumer brands to the company's portfolio ensuring their solid foundation as a leader in the CBD wellness" said Andy DeFrancesco, Chairman & Chief Investment Officer of SOL Global.

Heavenly Rx is a privately-held Hemp and CBD operating company focused on acquiring significant ownership interests at minimum, and a short-term mandate to gain absolute control with a 50.1% - 100% ownership, in various industry-leading THC-free companies in the cannabinoid wellness space.

HeavenlyRx's focus is on hemp cultivation, processing and the manufacturing of a diverse range of traditional CBD products including oils, tinctures, balms, and vape-ready products. Heavenly Rx will also own and operate its own retail locations along with health & wellness related studios where it will generate a repetitive captive audience with a desire for Heavenly Rx's products to be part of its customers' daily routine. It is expected that Heavenly Rx's portfolio will include several proprietary brands across numerous consumer product group verticals such as cosmetics and beauty products, bath and body products, and infused foods.

SOL Global is a "control person" of Heavenly Rx as contemplated under applicable Canadian securities laws and therefore the participation of the Company in the Offering constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company's participation in the Offering is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the Company nor the consideration paid by the Company exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About SOL Global Investments Corp

SOL Global is an international investment company with a focus on, but not limited to, cannabis and cannabis related companies in legal U.S. states, the hemp and CBD marketplaces and the emerging European cannabis and hemp marketplaces. Its strategic investments and partnerships across cultivation, distribution and retail complement the company's R&D program with the University of Miami. It is this comprehensive approach that is positioning SOL Global as a future frontrunner in the United States' medical cannabis industry.

