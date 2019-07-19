SOL Global to announce fiscal 2019 financial results and strategic corporate update post market close July 29, 2019

TORONTO, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - SOL Global Investments Corp. ("SOL Global" or the "Company") (CSE:SOL (OTCPK:SOLCF) ) (Frankfurt:9SB) expect to release results for the years ended March 31, 2019 as well as a comprehensive corporate update on July 29, 2019 after market close. SOL Global also expect to provide detail on the Company's NAV in the release to provide the market and analysts with clarity on the substantial delta between their intrinsic value versus today's stock price.

The Company will host a conference call Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 to discuss the corporate update in-depth. Brady Cobb, Chief Executive Officer, will host the call starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will immediately follow an initial presentation. Additional participants from SOL Global will include Andy DeFrancesco, Chief Investment Officer and Chairman, Peter Liabotis, Chief Financial Officer and Paul Norman, Chief Executive Officer of SOL Global portfolio company HeavenlyRx.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is an international investment company with a focus on, but not limited to, cannabis and cannabis related companies in legal U.S. states, the hemp and CBD marketplaces and the emerging European cannabis and hemp marketplaces. Its strategic investments and partnerships across cultivation, distribution and retail complement the company's R&D program with the University of Miami. It is this comprehensive approach that is positioning SOL Global as a future frontrunner in the United States' medical cannabis industry.

