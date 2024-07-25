SOL LABS Introduces Two New Innovative Sun Protection Solutions

The California-based brand adds On-The-Go SPF 30 Mineral Sun Defense and Natural Mineral SPF 50 Sheer Mist Sun Spray to their Portfolio

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOL LABS, a pioneering name in sun care, proudly announces the launch of two groundbreaking products designed to redefine sun protection on-the-go and elevate eco-conscious practices in skincare. Building upon the success of the brand's hero skus, the Natural Mineral SPF 30 Daily Sun Defense and SPF 15 Hydrating Lavender Mint Lip Balm, which debuted in 2023, SOL LABS continues to innovate with products that blend the precision of K-Beauty with the inspiration of California's laid back wellness ethos.

SOL LABS

SOL LABS On-The-Go SPF 30 Mineral Sun Defense introduces a revolutionary approach to portable sun care. Ideal for individuals who prioritize convenience without compromising on quality protection, these individual packets offer SPF 30 mineral-based therapeutic sun defense in a travel-friendly format. Perfectly sized to slip into any bag or pocket, SOL LABS On-The-Go ensures effortless reapplication wherever your day takes you.

"SOL LABS understands the modern consumer's need for effective sun protection that seamlessly integrates into their daily routines," says Jenny Nelson, Co-Founder at SOL LABS. "Our On-The-Go SPF 30 Mineral Sun Defense empowers users to stay protected without the hassle, reflecting our commitment to innovation and convenience."

SOL LABS Natural Mineral SPF 50 Sheer Mist Sun Spray marks a significant leap forward in sun care technology. Formulated with ecoMist mineral technology®, this sheer mist combines robust SPF 50 mineral-based protection with therapeutic ingredients and soothing botanicals, meeting the rising demand for progressive natural, non-chemical sun care solutions. Its lightweight, non-greasy texture absorbs quickly without leaving a white residue, appealing to those who seek superior sun defense without compromise.

"The introduction of SOL LABS Natural Mineral SPF 50 Sheer Mist Sun Spray underscores our dedication to providing high-performance sun protection that aligns with our consumers' preferences for innovative formulas, natural ingredients and eco-friendly packaging," adds Seth Nelson, Co-Founder at SOL LABS. "Our ecoMist mineral technology® and bag-on-valve non-aerosol packaging reflect our commitment to sustainability, ensuring minimal environmental impact while delivering maximum skin benefits."

Both products are poised to set a new standard in sun care, offering solutions that cater to diverse lifestyles and environmental consciousness. SOL LABS invites consumers to experience the future of sun protection with these innovative launches.

SOL LABS is available for purchase at sollabs.co and on Amazon with products ranging from $12-$43. Follow the brand on Instagram @sollabsla.

About SOL LABS : In 2019, Seth and Jenny Nelson's quest for a transformative sun care solution began not just as a response to Seth's melanoma diagnosis at the age of 27 but as a calling to redefine sun protection itself. Fueled by a vision where sun care is integral to daily wellness, they embarked on a relentless journey to create products that merge therapeutic care with robust sun defense, aiming for nothing less than revolutionizing how we think about sun protection.

Their mission led them on a global quest to harness nature's most potent, skin-nourishing ingredients. This dedication to excellence and innovation took them to the skincare capital of the world, Korea, where they collaborated with top formulators. SOL LABS® emerged as a beacon of innovation, embodying the perfect synergy between California's wellness culture and cutting-edge K-beauty science. Each product in their lineup represents the pinnacle of this journey, offering unparalleled protection that is as gentle on the planet as it is on your skin. The founders' commitment to "selecting nature's finest" led to a curated blend of high-grade therapeutic ingredients, making their sunscreens not just a barrier against UV rays but a comprehensive skin health solution.

At the heart of SOL LABS® is the belief that sun care should not only protect but also enhance skin health with every application, creating a daily ritual that people look forward to. Their unwavering dedication to innovation is reflected in the meticulous development process, which ensures that each product not only meets but exceeds industry standards for protection, sustainability, and skincare benefits.

Contact: [email protected]

