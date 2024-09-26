SOL Mental Health Launches Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Services in Long Island to Address Growing Pediatric Mental Health Needs

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOL Mental Health is pleased to announce the launch of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (CAP) services in Long Island, NY. Our services are designed to meet the unique mental health needs of children and adolescents, reflecting SOL Mental Health's dedication to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care.

SOL's child and adolescent expertise allow the team to tailor treatment plans to each child's developmental stage, family situation, and educational needs, ensuring well-rounded care. "Our intake process allows us to truly understand each child's unique life circumstances," said Dr. Arpan Parikh, Chief Medical Officer at SOL Mental Health.

Collaboration is a key aspect of the CAP services, with SOL Mental Health working closely with parents, educators, and primary care providers to integrate treatment plans with the child's broader support system.

Dr. Cameron Mahle, NY Medical Director, emphasized, "Our child and adolescent care program is designed to provide top-tier clinical care while supporting families. We are committed to making a positive impact on our young patients' lives."

SOL Mental Health's clinicians across four Long Island locations are experienced in pediatric care, with plans to expand child and adolescent care in NYC and other SOL markets to meet growing demand for pediatric mental health services.

Clinically validated tools are employed to monitor patient progress and adapt interventions as needed. Therapy and Psychiatry are paired together under one roof (when appropriate), delivering the best outcomes for patients. The approach is continually refined based on the latest research and feedback, ensuring the highest standards of care are consistently met.

SOL Mental Health is dedicated to supporting young patients and their families through open communication, compassionate guidance, and assistance with treatment, legal matters, and safety planning.

About SOL Mental Health

SOL is an in-network outpatient behavioral health provider serving adolescents and adults, offering both in-person and virtual care. The company integrates therapy and psychiatry services under one roof and focuses on clinical progress through an outcomes-based approach. SOL operates in five states and Washington, D.C.

