Sol Property Advisors Heroes Housing Assistance Program Giving Back to Local Community Heroes

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rated Local® company Sol Property Advisors is excited to announce the launch of their Sol Heroes Housing Assistance Program, a program designed to give back to all of the heroes in the community.

"We love giving back to the community," says Co-Founder, Realtor at Sol Property Advisors, and 2021 President of the Women's Council of Realtors Liz Kroft, "and heroes have been at the top of our community's mind. Certainly, but for many reasons before these events. These local heroes are an integral part of our community and give so much to us. We want to do what we can to show our gratitude and help them call this area 'home.'"

The Heroes Housing Assistance Program seeks to make the home buying and selling process easier for heroes in Santa Cruz County and the greater Bay Area, including firefighters, emergency medical personnel, teachers, healthcare professionals, military personnel, and law enforcement officers. At the close of escrow, Sol Property Advisors gives back a portion of their earnings to these professionals as a way of showing appreciation for all of the the things they do.

"Whether you are an employed or retired hero, our team of experienced and passionate agents at Sol Property Advisors is here to help you successfully navigate the home buying and selling process. Whatever your goals, we will achieve them and put money back in your pocket. Life is complicated, so we are here to streamline real estate transactions and give you something to smile about."

Heroes in the Santa Cruz County area can begin taking advantage of this program right away by visiting Sol Property Advisors Heroes website here, or by contacting them directly at [email protected] or 831-713-5220.

About Sol Property Advisors:

Sol Property Advisors is a full-service real estate brokerage representing clients across Santa Cruz County and the California Bay Area in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, commercial, land, investment, and leasing. Sol Property Advisors was founded in 2020 with a team that brings 118 combined years of experience and the highest level of integrity, know-how and customer service to each of their clients.

"Our mission is to simplify and elevate the experience of all things real estate by cultivating a character of unwavering integrity, relentless innovation, and teamwork."

Sol Property Advisors' complementary background includes areas of real estate such as, but not limited to, real estate tax, title and escrow, marketing technology, insurance, customer service, HOA management, and more. Good Times Santa Cruz, the county's premier weekly newspaper since 1975, awarded Sol Property Advisors the "Best Real Estate Brokerage" award in 2021. The readers also voted two of the founders, The Kroft & Hulsey Team, runner-up for "Best Real Estate Team." Santa Cruz Sentinel readers awarded The Kroft & Hulsey Team the title of "#1 Best Realtors in the San Lorenzo Valley" in 2020.

"Your dream home is our dream home. We know the homes, locations, neighborhoods, and the agents — and they know us! We're an award-winning, top-producing real estate brokerage ranked in the top realtors serving Santa Cruz County and the surrounding areas. We are here to serve you wherever you are on your real estate journey."

