Sol Property Advisors Unveil Property Management Division

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rated Local® company Sol Property Advisors is proud to announce the unveiling of their new Property Management Division in Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties, and the greater California Bay area, offering comprehensive and innovative property management tools to property owners and tenants.

"We are redefining property management with personal service and a streamlined experience to give you confidence at every turn" says Co-Founder, Realtor at Sol Property Advisors, and 2021 President of the Women's Council of Realtors, Liz Kroft. "Better yet, our property management service does not require a long-term commitment," says Kroft. "Our services are ready and fully available to property owners on a month-to-month basis."

Designed as a property management service to fit all needs, Sol Property Advisors offers full-service monthly property management, including rent collection, reporting, handling evictions, property maintenance, inspections, and compliance with all local regulations.

"Our goal is to make owning investment properties as easy as possible, and putting the 'passive' back into 'passive income' for our clients," says Stephanie Baker, Sol Property Advisors' Director of Property Management. "We collect tenant rents, deduct any approved maintenance costs and our management fee, and then direct deposit the proceeds directly into your bank account. Our owner portal provides easy online access to real-time income and expense data, in addition to all of your monthly, year-to-date, and annual financial statements."

Tenant placement services are made simple with a wide variety of tools at property owners' disposal, including rental metrics and analysis, internet advertising and marketing, applications and screening, property showings, and lease preparation and execution.

"We provide the data you need to make smarter choices regarding your investment," says Kroft, "and our top-notch marketing approach includes rental listing syndication and social media marketing to ensure your property receives maximum exposure. In addition, marketing for all properties includes professional photography, floor plans for impeccably designed listings across the most heavily trafficked online search portals."

Property owners can learn more about Sol Property Advisors' new Property Management Division by visiting their website here .

About Sol Property Advisors:

Sol Property Advisors is a full-service real estate brokerage representing clients across Santa Cruz County and the California Bay Area in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, commercial, land, investment, and leasing. Sol Property Advisors was founded in 2020 with a team that brings 118 combined years of experience and the highest level of integrity, know-how and customer service to each of their clients.

"Our mission is to simplify and elevate the experience of all things real estate by cultivating a character of unwavering integrity, relentless innovation, and teamwork."

Sol Property Advisors' complementary background includes areas of real estate such as, but not limited to, real estate tax, title and escrow, marketing technology, insurance, customer service, HOA management, and more. Good Times Santa Cruz, the county's premier weekly newspaper since 1975, awarded Sol Property Advisors the "Best Real Estate Brokerage" award in 2021. The readers also voted two of the founders, The Kroft & Hulsey Team, runner-up for "Best Real Estate Team." Santa Cruz Sentinel readers awarded The Kroft & Hulsey Team the title of "#1 Best Realtors in the San Lorenzo Valley" in 2020.

"Your dream home is our dream home. We know the homes, locations, neighborhoods, and the agents — and they know us! We're an award-winning, top-producing real estate brokerage ranked in the top realtors serving Santa Cruz County and the surrounding areas. We are here to serve you wherever you are on your real estate journey."

