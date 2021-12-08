Sol Rashidi, Chief Analytics Officer at The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Named US 2021 "Chief Analytics Officer of the Year" by CDO Club

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol Rashidi, Senior Vice President, Global Data & Analytics and Chief Analytics Officer at The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., was recognized today as the U.S. 2021 "Chief Analytics Officer of the Year" by the CDO Club , the world's largest community of C-suite digital, data, and analytics leaders.

The award was presented to Ms. Rashidi by David Mathison, CEO at the CDO Club/CDO Summit at the IBM CDO/CTO Summit on "Quantum Computing," the sixth and final IBM CDO/CTO Summit of 2021.

Sol Rashidi

Sol joined The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) as Senior Vice President, Global Data and Analytics and Chief Analytics Officer in January 2021. At ELC, Sol and the broader Enterprise Marketing and Data team have been working to further implement a data-first mindset, ensuring that data and analytics remain at the heart of the business operations.

Prior to The Estée Lauder Companies, Sol was Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Commercial at Merck; Executive Vice President and Chief Data Officer for Sony Music Entertainment; the Chief Data and AI Officer at Royal Caribbean International; AI, Data & Analytics Partner at Ernst & Young; and Chief Information & Digital Officer for SoliUnited. Sol was also with IBM for eight years, involved with launching IBM's "Watson" and pioneering some of IBM's advances in Enterprise Information Management.

"I am thrilled and honored to recognize Sol Rashidi as the first-ever U.S. Chief Analytics Officer of the Year," Mathison said. "Sol has experience in diverse and challenging sectors such as Media & Entertainment, CPG, Travel & Hospitality, FinTech, Life Sciences/Pharma, Manufacturing, and Supply Chain. Sol has filed 21 patents and issued eight, and is a strong, capable, strategic leader and valuable team member to the C-suite, her staff, and the wider global community of her C-suite peers in data and analytics," said Mathison.

"I am humbled and so grateful to win this award and to be recognized for the work my wonderful team and I have accomplished over the past few years. I am honored to receive this award," said Ms. Rashidi.

In 2005, Sol received her MBA, Strategy & Leadership, from Pepperdine University, The George L. Graziadio School of Business and Management, and she earned her Bachelor's Degree from the University of California, Berkeley, with a BS in Chemistry.

About the CDO Club

The CDO Club is the world's first, largest, and most powerful community of C-suite digital, data, analytics, and cyber-security leaders. Our members receive access to advisory services, breaking news, original research, career development support, networking opportunities, and inspirational events such as the CDO Summit. Our high-impact services are designed to help CDOs improve their capabilities, strengthen their professional networks, openly share insights and strategies, and collaboratively identify the tools essential to help them succeed in navigating today's rapidly evolving, highly competitive and complex online environment. More: CDOClub.com.

About the CDO Summit

The CDO Summit addresses the challenges and opportunities arising from big data, the cloud, digital disruption, social media, and mobile media. More: CDOSummit.com.

