SOL REPUBLIC Returns With Launch Of Soundtrack And Soundtrack Pro ANC Wireless Headphones

The Soundtrack and Soundtrack Pro ANC deliver incredible sound, design, and performance engineered for true sound you can feel with foldable portability redesigned for today's constantly moving lifestyle. Continuing to deliver SOL REPUBLIC's signature sound the Soundtrack series creates an immersive music experience balanced with deep bass emphasis, clear mids, and crisp highs. Onboard controls let you control calls and music with the touch of a button. Adjust the volume, pause/resume/skip music tracks and answer/hang-up calls while the high clarity mic captures every word. At under $200 each, they offer superior design, performance, and features at an affordable value for the SOL REPUBLIC resurgence customers have been awaiting.

"It was important for us to bring the right new product to the market and it took refinement and precision to bring that vision to life," explains SOL REPUBLIC Director of Product Development, Josh Poulsen. "We're excited to give SOL REPUBLIC supporters who have long-awaited a new release from the brand, two new over-ear headphone selections with the Soundtrack and Soundtrack Pro. It's also a chance to introduce new customers to the high-quality, comfortable design and bass-heavy sound for which SOL REPUBLIC is known."

Those familiar with the brand will recall the popular Tracks HD and Master Tracks headphones designed for high-sound quality, long-lasting comfort and heavy-hitting bass. The Soundtrack and Soundtrack Pro ANC stem from this customer favorite bringing more modern features and technology to the collection.

SOUNDTRACK (SOL-HP1400)

The Soundtrack wireless headphones feature a lightweight, comfortable fit paired with a 42-hour battery life for prolonged listening and less time spent waiting on a charge. The noise-isolating, over-ear design features memory foam cushions, silky silicone headband padding and sturdy construction including stainless steel hinges. Designed to fold for safe storage and compact travel use.

42-hour battery life

40mm drivers

USB-C quick charge technology (15 minutes = 4.5 hours)

4-Button controls with mic

Aux cable for wired listening

Foldable design

Available in Black

MAP: $169.99

SOUNDTRACK PRO ANC (SOL-HP1410)

An extension of the Soundtrack, the Soundtrack Pro ANC are a cut above the rest, offering 32-hour battery life for a day's worth of noise cancellation and high-performance listening through 40mm drivers. The superior digital hybrid active noise cancellation technology employs a 4 microphone system to intercept outside noise while preserving audio quality. A monitor mode feature allows for a quick pause of both music and ANC for convenient conversation without having to remove the headphones. Following similar construction to the Soundtrack, Soundtrack Pro ANC features a built-in microphone and onboard controls within a foldable design, but with a leather-wrapped memory foam ear cushion for a more comfortable fit and sleeker look.

Active noise cancellation with monitor mode feature

32-hour battery life with and without ANC

40mm drivers

USB-C quick charge technology (15 minutes = 3 hours)

4-Button controls with mic

Aux cable for wired listening

Foldable design

Available in Black, Champagne, and Gray

MAP: $199.99

Soundtrack and Soundtrack Pro ANC are currently available at www.solrepublic.com and Amazon.

About SOL REPUBLIC:

SOL REPUBLIC is a global consumer electronics and music lifestyle brand driven by innovation and dedicated to enhancing music experiences through sound, design, and technology. Comprised of an industry-leading team, engaging top design houses and developing advanced materials, SOL REPUBLIC delivers products that offer unmatched sound, style, and durability. For every great moment, there's a song to go with it. We believe this is the Soundtrack Of Life. www.SOLREPUBLIC.com @solrepublic

Media Contact:

Marcy Fitzpatrick

OKAY!! OKAY!!

press@solrepublic.com

310.927.8548

Miki Barr

SOL REPUBLIC

CE Marketing Director

miki.barr@fkabrands.com

248.863.3000

SOURCE SOL REPUBLIC

