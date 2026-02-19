Sol Society Pilates Opens in Ann Arbor, Elevating Community-Centered Wellness

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new era of boutique fitness is here! Sol Society Pilates, a modern Pilates studio designed to inspire strength, connection, and confidence, officially opens its doors today.

Founded by local fitness entrepreneur Erin Cantrell, Sol Society Pilates combines contemporary reformer and mat Pilates with a welcoming, community-driven atmosphere. The studio, aptly named "Sol" — meaning sun — embodies its mission to energize, empower, and support clients on their movement journeys.

Offering a range of classes from hot mat Pilates to reformer sessions, Sol Society caters to all levels, from beginners to seasoned practitioners. The focus is on building strength, enhancing mobility, and fostering a sense of belonging through movement.

"Sol Society Pilates is more than just a workout," says Erin Cantrell. "It's a space where individuals can cultivate strength, confidence, and a feeling of community. We want everyone who steps inside to feel welcomed and leave feeling stronger — both physically and mentally."

To celebrate this exciting launch, the studio will host a Grand Opening event on February 19th at 6 PM, inviting the Ann Arbor community to tour the studio, meet the instructors, and experience the vibrant Sol Society atmosphere.

Erin Cantrell, known for creating inclusive, high-energy fitness experiences in the Ann Arbor wellness community, is thrilled to bring this fresh Pilates experience to the area. "Sol Society is all about movement, community, and fun," she adds.

Join us in celebrating this inspiring addition to the Ann Arbor fitness scene!

**Contact:**

Sol Society Pilates

Solsocietypilates.com

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 734-945-1900

Address: 318 South Maple Road, Ann Arbor, MI, 48103

SOURCE Sol Society Pilates