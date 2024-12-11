Sol Soils Unveils Sol Biotics for Happy Plants

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol Soils, a pioneer in innovative houseplant care solutions, proudly announces the launch of its performance chunky mixes designed to elevate indoor plants' happiness and are more forgiving of less than perfect care. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and plant health, Sol Soils introduces a range of specially crafted soil blends that cater to the needs of both new plant parents and well-rooted plant enthusiasts. Award-winning Sol Soils is more than just a brand; it's a movement. This holiday season and every day, give the gift of Sol Soils and contribute to a greener planet.

Sol Soils invites you to embrace the beauty of nature—one happy plant at a time. Post this Sol Biotics Product Banner

The Sol Soils Difference

Chunky Mixes for Optimal Plant Health :

: Sol Soils understands that healthy roots are the foundation of thriving plants.



Our performance mixes perfectly balance aeration, drainage, and moisture retention.



Say goodbye to root rot and hello to vibrant, flourishing greenery.

What Is a "Chunky" or "Gritty" Mix? :

: A chunky mix is a coarse growing medium composed primarily of inorganic materials. It more closely mimics the natural environment from which many popular plants originate—such as aroids, tropicals, cacti, succulents, and orchids.



Benefits include ample root oxygen flow, quick drainage, and consistent moisture management that prevents root rot and gnats.

100% Peat Free :

: Unlike standard potting mixes that rely heavily on peat moss as an unsustainable, but inexpensive base, Sol Soils takes an eco-conscious approach. Our products are 100% peat moss-free, contributing to the preservation of vital ecosystems.



Commercially harvested peat bogs emit significant trapped greenhouse gasses when mined, and since Day 1 we've been committed to reducing our impact.

Let's Plant Trees! :

: At Sol Soils, we believe in action, not just passion.



For every bag sold, we plant a tree through our global non-profit partnerships.



Join us in restoring our planet's most beautiful and essential ecosystems.

Meet Sol Biotics, our newest release

Repot Recovery - Payload of micronutrients + amino acids and other ingredients designed to de-stress plants quickly

- Payload of micronutrients + amino acids and other ingredients designed to de-stress plants quickly Like a vitamin regimen and anti-anxiety med for your plants

Necessary Nutrients - Macronutrients (N-P-K) from organic sources

- Macronutrients (N-P-K) from organic sources Like your plants' regular meal plan

Monthly Myco - Beneficial fungi (Mycorrhizae) and bacteria (Bacillus) to help your plant build a more robust root system and better regulate water and nutrient intake

- Beneficial fungi (Mycorrhizae) and bacteria (Bacillus) to help your plant build a more robust root system and better regulate water and nutrient intake Like your plants' pro-biotic regimen

Soil Salvation - Worm castings & biochar to refresh soil with nutrients and microbes + home for those microbes with the biochar

- Worm castings & biochar to refresh soil with nutrients and microbes + home for those microbes with the biochar Like your plants' seasonal caffeine boost

Elevate Your Plant Game

Discover quality and sustainability combined in Sol Soils' performance mixes. Nurture your plants to perfection with our trusted solutions. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or a curious beginner, Sol Soils invites you to embrace the beauty of nature—one happy plant at a time.

Note to Editors: High-resolution images, product samples, and additional information are available upon request. Media assets here

Media Relations Email: [email protected] Phone: 612.296.5186

www.solsoils.com

www.instgram.com/solsoils

ABOUT SOL SOILS

During the lockdown—while working full time at Target's HQ in Minneapolis—plant enthusiast Travis Thein founded Sol Soils to create a better soil option for plant lovers of all skill levels. Frustrated with water-retaining soils that caused root rot and other gross issues, Travis developed organic, gritty mixes with his sustainability knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit. After over a thousand hours of research and collaboration with soil science and botany experts, he launched Sol Soils.

Sol Soils proprietary chunky mixes are more forgiving, letting you grow your plant family easily and comfortably, knowing you have the best soil for your babies. Whether starting with your first succulent or adding your 200th orchid to the horde, we invite you to be part of the Sol Soils community. Let Sol Soils be your trusted friend in this crazy plant world because no one knows (and cares about) plants like other plant people. #growhappyplants

SOURCE Sol Soils