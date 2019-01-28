SOL STRONG Introduces Grass-Fed, Pasture-Raised Collagen Peptides, the Buzziest Supplement in the Health Industry Today

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A pioneer in the collagen business, SOL STRONG announced today the launch of its newly formulated protein powder known as hydrolyzed bovine, along with its national availability online at amazon.com to further meet consumer demand.

This collagen peptide, amino acid super-food powder is flavorless and can be added to any beverage and most foods. Benefits include energy, focus, gut health, enhanced performance, anti-aging and much, much more. The fine texture ensures that it dissolves instantly in cool or warm liquid and it's tasteless.

"At SOL STRONG, we are always innovating, researching and testing to ensure that the collagen products we create are utterly best-in-class," said SOL STRONG CEO, Kim Sian. "As we kick off 2019 with our first product, we're excited to reveal that it is keto-friendly, paleo-friendly, gluten free, kosher, all-natural, hormone free, rBGH free and pasture-raised, keeping the core of what SOL STRONG does best, offering clean, natural, affordable, accessible collagen products that never forces a consumer to sacrifice quality for price."

These SOL STRONG collagen peptides are USDA-certified, non-GMO, free of dairy, soy and artificial ingredients, and made in the U.S.A. Each serving contains almost 18 grams of protein with zero carbohydrates. It's literally the easiest way to increase your protein intake.

Collagen peptides are one of the fastest growing health supplements in the world right now and it's no surprise, since it provides multiple beauty benefits, including the power to smooth skin, strengthen nails and to make hair shinier. Others utilize it for the gut health perks and quick recovery benefits, but it doesn't stop there. Joints, cartilage and ligaments strengthen and muscles build quicker, it's an endurance athlete's best friend.

SOL STRONG collagen peptides contain the essential Type 1 & 3 Collagens, with Type 1 being the most abundant in the body. It is an important component of the skin, nails, teeth, bones, tendons, ligaments, joints and muscles. Type 1 is also present in scar tissue and the supplement aids in speeding up recovery time, whether from working out or surgery.

Type 3 Collagen is the second most abundant type in the body. It's found in large quantities in the intestines, muscles, blood vessels, and the uterus. Type 3 is commonly found alongside Type 1 because it is abundant in reticular fibers.

Reticular fibers are found in connective tissue. These fibers then crosslink to form a network that acts as a supporting mesh in soft tissues such as liver, bone marrow, and the tissues and organs of the lymphatic system (part of the circulatory system and a vital part of the immune system). As we age it is essential to start supplementing your collagen and what easier way than to add it to your daily routine without even tasting it. Most people just add it to their morning coffee or juice, but you can add it to anything and we're delighted to give you a 15% discount so you can try it for yourself. See details below.

ABOUT SOL STRONG

SOL STRONG's mission is to help make you stronger from the inside out with a focus on collagen and clean, natural products. Every item is formulated to the highest standard and thoughtfully packaged to give you more for your money. We have deep respect, and love for people of all nations, beliefs, genders, color and ALL members of the community, as well as, the environment and want to support you, to be stronger and inspire you to spend more time in nature.

SOL STRONG collagen peptides are currently available at www.amazon.com, as well as www.SOLSTRONGUS.com, or visit here to find out more about us. Readers can get a 15% discount at our store or on amazon by using discount code: 15OFFLAUNCHX (offer ends Feb. 10, 2019). Media Contact: Kim Sian; SOL STRONG, LLC; +1 866-398-0220; 208325@email4pr.com; www.SOLSTRONGUS.com

