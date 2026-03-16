Sol-ti® Highlights Expanded Leadership Team to Support Brand Growth

Strategic hires strengthen foodservice, retail and supply chain operations

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol-ti®, a leading manufacturer of organic, UV light-filtered, best-in-glass living beverages and supplements, today highlighted four seasoned leaders who are playing key roles in its sales and operations team.

Julia Cain, Vice President of Operations

Steven Cosgrove, Vice President of Innovation and Marketing

Clay Lichterman, Vice President of Business Development

Mark Putnam, Vice President of Coffee and Cafe Channel Development

John Rossi, Senior Director of Supply Chain

The expanded leadership team supports Sol‑ti's continued market expansion, strengthens key commercial channels and advances the company's long‑term supply chain strategy. They will build on the momentum of Sol‑ti's wellness‑focused superfood hydration platform, anchored by functional beverages that deliver essential vitamins, minerals and hydration. Over the past year, the brand has achieved significant national expansion, with its products gaining placement in major retail channels including Walmart and Starbucks.

"Sol-ti is entering an accelerated phase of growth, and expanding into new channels and markets requires leaders who can innovate while staying connected to the customer. This team will help us achieve that," said Pawan Kalra, president and CEO of Sol-ti.

Cain has more than 20 years of experience and deep expertise in scaling production systems across food and beverage. She brings extensive experience from M2 Ingredients and OM Mushroom where she led a major plant expansion that quadrupled capacity, unlocking significant growth opportunities.

Cosgrove, a 10-year Sol-ti sales and leadership veteran, brings a strong background overseeing national sales, managing high-level relationships and implementing business development strategies. Most recently he advanced the wholesale channel and national accounts team, securing more than 80,000 new points of distribution and driving about 70% of wholesale revenue. He previously served as vice president of national accounts at Sol-ti.

Lichterman is a foodservice executive with nearly 25 years of experience in commercial sales and channel development. He has a strong track record of launching and scaling brands in foodservice, supported by relationships with key customers. Before joining Sol-ti, he held senior leadership roles at Kodiak Cakes, Cholula Hot Sauce and Sparkling Ice.

Putnam brings experience in food, beverage and cafe-driven growth and oversees the acceleration of Sol-ti's presence in coffee and cafe channels while supporting international expansion. He was instrumental in bringing Sol-ti into Starbucks and led multiple programs there, including ownership of the Refreshers portfolio and the refrigerated beverage case.

Rossi is a supply chain leader with 15 years of experience overseeing end‑to‑end operations at Evolution Fresh, Generous Brands and Taylor Farms. At Sol‑ti, he will focus on strengthening vendor partnerships and building long‑term supply chain infrastructure to support the company's continued scale.

"Our mission at Sol-ti is to reach all walks of life delivering the nutrients, minerals and hydration people need every day. This leadership team brings the experience to help us grow thoughtfully while staying true to the customer-first standards that define our brand," said Ryne O'Donnell, founder and chairman of Sol-ti.

About Sol-ti®

Sol-ti is built on a passion for healthy living and sustainability. We are committed to encouraging individuals to shine their brightest through Liquids of Vitality and SuperFoods while also preserving our planet with the use of sustainable glass and biodegradable packaging. Sol-ti is distributed nationally in more than 30,000+ retail locations and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

For more information visit Sol-ti.com , and follow along on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook .

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SOURCE Sol-ti®