Sol-ti®, Launches First-Ever Category Expansion with SuperStix™, Organic Hydration Sticks with Superfood Functions

"When we set out to create SuperStix, we wanted to introduce a product that resonated with consumers looking for an organic hydration solution without the extra sugar, synthetic salts or filler ingredients you'll find with other brands," said Ryne O'Donnell, founder of Sol-ti. "This product has exceeded our wildest expectations, and we're thrilled to share it with consumers across the nation."

The on-the-go sticks launch at a time of significant growth for both the active hydration category – estimated at $14.6 billion USDi – and the organic food and beverage space. People cite hydration as a top health goal and are reaching for the organic label with increasing frequency. In 2023, organic sales growth outpaced non-organic, signaling shoppers' desire for healthier, more sustainable options.ii

The new SuperStix line includes four flavored hydration sticks made with a freeze-dried organic coconut water base:

Strawberry Lemon (ELECTROLYTES + HYDRATION)

Oceanic minerals + freeze dried organic lemon provides essential electrolytes to support hydration.

15 calories per stick, 1g sugar

Blueberry Lemon (SKIN + HYDRATION)

Organic bamboo extract containing silica, aloe and amla are shown to boost collagen production, hydrate skin and support skin structure and elasticity.

15 calories per stick, 2g sugar

Dragon Fruit Lemon (DIGESTION + HYDRATION)

Organic pineapple, chicory root, dragon fruit and dandelion leaf help to reduce bloating and support digestion function.

15 calories per stick, 2g sugar

Chlorophyll Lemon (GREENS + HYDRATION)

Organic barley grass, spirulina, chlorella and celery are immune boosting foods containing micro-nutrients, amino acids and antioxidants.

25 calories per stick, 2g sugar

About Sol-ti ®

Sol-ti is built on a passion for healthy living and sustainability. We are committed to encouraging individuals to shine their brightest through Liquids of Vitality and SuperFoods while also preserving our planet with the use of sustainable glass and biodegradable packaging. Sol-ti is distributed nationally in more than 10,000 retail locations and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

For more information visit Sol-ti.com, and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

i Mintel Sports & Performance Drinks, US – 2023.

ii The State of Natural and Organic: 4 Macrotrends to Know: https://www.spins.com/resources/blog/the-state-of-natural-and-organic-4-macrotrends-to-know/.

SOURCE Sol-ti®