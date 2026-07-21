Sola Bites Arrive at Walmart - A High-Protein, High-Fiber Snack Built for How America Actually Eats

SEATTLE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola, a leader in better-for-you functional foods, today announced the launch of Sola Bites, peanut-butter stuffed bite-sized bagels exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide. Sola Bites offer what most snacks can't: meaningful nutrition in a ready-to-eat, on-the-go snack. Packed with complete protein, prebiotic fiber, real fruit, and 0g added sugar in each serving, Sola Bites deliver nutrients the body actually needs.

Sola Bites Exclusively Available at Walmart

Sola Bites are available for purchase in two flavors, Grape & Peanut Butter and Strawberry & Peanut Butter, at an SRP of $6.48. Shoppers can find Bites in-store at their nearest Walmart in the bread aisle or online using the brand's Walmart Brand Shop.

The timing could not be more aligned with the profound shift underway in how Americans eat. Industry analysts and consumer researchers note younger shoppers no longer organize their eating around traditional mealtimes. Instead, they graze or "snack-stack". They treat a combination of portable, nutrient-dense options as a complete meal.

"Shoppers today want more protein, more fiber, and more nutrition in every bite. It's part of a broader shift in how people eat and think about wellness - and younger shoppers especially are snacking instead of sitting down to three square meals to reach their health goals." - Kevin Brouillette, President, Spring Foods

The launch builds on the rapid growth of Sola Bagels. More than 50% of Sola Bagel purchasers were not bagel category buyers in the prior year, demonstrating the brand's ability to recruit new consumers into the category and drive incremental growth. Internal consumer data shows that approximately 70% of Sola Bagel consumers eat bagels outside traditional breakfast occasions, highlighting the growing consumer demand for convenient, satisfying foods that fit multiple eating occasions throughout the day.

Positioned adjacent to Sola Bagels in-store, Bites leverage existing brand awareness while expanding consumption occasions beyond traditional breakfast. With broad appeal across breakfast, snacking, lunch and post-workout occasions, Bites create an opportunity to drive incremental category growth rather than simply shifting existing purchases. Each serving of (3) Bites delivers:

11g complete protein

17g fiber

0g added sugar

4g net carbs

150 calories

Non-GMO Project Verified

NO artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors

With Sola Bites, the brand is launching a broader snacking platform that will continue to evolve with new flavors and formats, giving consumers more variety and more ways to enjoy functional snacking.

ABOUT SOLA

Founded in 2012 by Chef Ryan Turner, Sola was created to challenge the belief that better-for-you food requires compromise. After developing low-carb, no added-sugar recipes that exceeded expectations in taste and quality, Chef Turner built Sola into a growing platform of better-for-you foods. For more information, visit http://www.thesolacompany.com

Media Contact:

Brittany Morgan

Spring Foods

[email protected]

SOURCE The Sola Company