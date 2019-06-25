Sola Salon Studios - The First PA-Approved Salon Studio Concept For Beauty Professionals In The Philadelphia Area!

Salon professionals choose Sola Salon Studios for many reasons: to create a custom and personalized salon, to set their own schedule with 24/7 studio access, to provide guests with a private and professional environment, and to ultimately make more money as 100% of the profits are theirs to keep!

"We are so proud to have been the first approved salon studio concept in Pennsylvania. We are providing a new option to beauty professionals in PA. With Sola, stylists and other beauty professional have the comfort, security and safety of being with the proven leader. We have 4-years under our belts in PA and have experienced enormous success. Beauty professionals know they can trust Sola to help them license, establish and grow their business. Best of all, they work for themselves not by themselves," commented Bo Breuner, Owner, Sola Salon Studios Pennsylvania.

In addition to beautiful studios, Sola provides many advantages that no competitor does - comprehensive online educational, national events, user-friendly technology that helps owners manage all aspects of their business and more.

Sola Salon Studios has been the recognized trusted leader in the salon studio concept in the US since 2004 and now boasts more than 450 locations with over 12,000 independent beauty professionals as part of the Sola community. In 2004, Sola Salon Studios was established in Denver, CO. and is proud to offer salon professionals the freedom and benefits of ownership without the upfront costs and risks associated with opening a traditional salon.

