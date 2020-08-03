Sola Salon Studios Signs Eight Franchise Agreements To Open 22 New Locations Across The U.S.

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Salon Studios, the world's largest and fastest growing salon studios franchise, announced today the signing of multi-unit development agreements with eight franchise groups that will bring 22 new locations to key markets throughout the U.S. over the next several years, including Florida, New York, California, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska. This surge in franchise development is fueled by Sola's recent growth, where it opened 16 new locations in North America in June and July, and reflects the brand's simple, yet compelling franchise opportunity.

"The salon industry as a whole was tremendously impacted by the mandated closures associated with COVID-19. However, what we've seeing since salon businesses have been allowed to reopen is that our model seems to be coming out strong, with demand being incredibly high for salon studios and there being an increased interest in our franchise opportunity," said Christina Russell, CEO of Sola Salon Studios. "While we're still working to navigate these unprecedented times, we're energized to know that our innovative model is resonating with so many beauty professionals and franchisees alike, and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome these new franchisees into our Sola family."

The eight new franchise groups and their development plans with Sola include:

Karl Baumert plans to open three new Sola Salon Studios within New York City . With a background in investment banking and an investor in co-working spaces, Baumert is looking to expand the co-working model to the salon industry in Manhattan .

plans to open three new Sola Salon Studios within . With a background in investment banking and an investor in co-working spaces, Baumert is looking to expand the co-working model to the salon industry in . Jamie Feldkamp and Niki Kimble will open one new location in Grand Rapids, Michigan . Having worked as a hair stylist for several years, Kimble was attracted to Sola's unique salon model and their location is slated to open in January 2021 .

and will open one new location in . Having worked as a hair stylist for several years, Kimble was attracted to Sola's unique salon model and their location is slated to open in . Experienced restaurant operator Dan Bowers has signed an agreement to open three units throughout Miami-Dade County in Florida , adding to his portfolio of QSR concepts.

has signed an agreement to open three units throughout in , adding to his portfolio of QSR concepts. Franchising industry veteran, John Mathie plans to open three locations throughout Milwaukee, Wisconsin . A long-time franchise owner of fitness concepts, John was looking to diversify his portfolio and found Sola's business model to be the perfect fit.

plans to open three locations throughout . A long-time franchise owner of fitness concepts, John was looking to diversify his portfolio and found Sola's business model to be the perfect fit. With a longstanding career in the oil and gas industry, Tom Callinan has signed a multi-unit development agreement to open three new Sola locations throughout Brevard County in Florida .

has signed a multi-unit development agreement to open three new Sola locations throughout in . Brothers Nader and Ron Hashual, along with business partner Ramzi Salem , have agreed to open three new Sola locations in San Bernardino, California . The Hashuals own an accounting and consulting business while Ramzi owns convenience stores and QSR concepts throughout the region.

, have agreed to open three new Sola locations in . The Hashuals own an accounting and consulting business while Ramzi owns convenience stores and QSR concepts throughout the region. Brian and Nicole Neesen signed a three-unit agreement in Nebraska . With 15 years of franchising experience, they were looking to add a beauty and wellness business to their portfolio and think that Sola's salon studios model is the future of the industry.

signed a three-unit agreement in . With 15 years of franchising experience, they were looking to add a beauty and wellness business to their portfolio and think that Sola's salon studios model is the future of the industry. Reed Nelson , a United States Navy Seal who served in Afghanistan and is also an experienced franchisee, has agreed to open three units in the Florida panhandle.

In addition to these recent signings, Sola Salon Studios opened 16 new locations over the past couple of months to expand its North American footprint even further. New salons opened from the west coast of the U.S. including California, Arizona and Washington to the east coast in Maryland, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and South Carolina. The brand also broadened its Canadian presence with a new location now open in Calgary, Alberta.

Sola Salon Studios leads the largest segment within the $64 billion salon services market, more than doubling in size in the last five years, and was recently named the salon suites category leader on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious and highly competitive 2020 Franchise 500 ranking of the top franchise opportunities. Each of Sola's salon studios features a collective of 20-40 boutique, move-in-ready salon suites all under one roof where hair stylists, estheticians, nail technicians and massage therapists can each individually operate their own businesses without the risk and hassle of traditional salon ownership. As the most dominant brand in the segment, Sola Salon Studios has created a turnkey solution for beauty professionals to explore a better life as an entrepreneur, and has led the way as the largest and fastest growing salon studios concept.

Sola is driven by its desire to use real estate to help aspiring business owners achieve their dreams and is looking for franchisees who feel the same way. The brand is actively seeking qualified candidates – including experienced foodservice operators – to help grow its brand footprint throughout the U.S. and beyond. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Sola Salon Studios, contact Lori Merrall, director of franchise development, at [email protected] or visit www.solafranchising.com.

ABOUT SOLA SALON STUDIOS

In 2004, Sola Salon Studios was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with 519 locations open in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, Sola is proud to offer 15,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalonstudios.com.

