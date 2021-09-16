Sola Salons Announces Acquisition of Nine New Corporate Owned Locations

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Salons, the world's largest and fastest growing salon studios franchise, announced today that it has successfully purchased eight units in the Sacramento market from a former Sola franchise owner. The units will now be integrated into the Sola home office's corporate portfolio, which includes locations across Denver and the front range in Colorado and Orange County. In addition to these eight Sacramento locations, the Sola home office team is also welcoming a new Denver location that will be a conversion from a former Blue Lion Salon Studios.

The eight Sacramento locations were formerly owned and operated by Sola Sacramento, a longtime franchise group led by Aaron Ramsey, Lara Ramsey, and Paul Kirby. This group of early franchise owners dedicated the past 15 years to growing Sola's presence across the Sacramento market and developing strong and successful operations at each location. Sola also added a Denver unit to the home office's corporate portfolio through an acquisition from competitor brand, Blue Lion Salon Studios. Three additional units were purchased from Blue Lion Salon Studios by existing franchise owners in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas. All nine new locations acquired by corporate will be managed by the corporate unit operational team under Jeremy Tebo, vice president of corporate operations at Sola Salons.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome these locations into our corporate portfolio and are tremendously grateful to the Sola Sacramento team in particular for their dedication to the brand for more than 15 years," said Christina Russell, CEO of Sola Salons. "Their commitment to excellence has led to great performance by all of these locations and we look forward to continuing to build upon the success they established with these newly acquired units. With this acquisition, as well as the purchase and conversion of a competitor location in Denver, we look forward to continuing to add to our corporate owned unit portfolio and experience exciting growth alongside our network of Sola franchise owners."

With these newly purchased locations bringing the total corporate owned units up to 39, Sola continues to show consistent growth across the nation in new salon openings, signed franchise agreements, and corporate acquisitions. Additionally, same-store revenues and occupancy have continued to climb this year, as the brand continues to attract independent beauty professionals and customers alike with its fully equipped facilities and offerings. The model continues to grow in popularity, as beauty professionals continue to look for independent opportunities that offer their clientele more control over their salon experience. In 2020 alone, more than 7,000 new stylists joined Sola.

"With our acquisition of multiple Blue Lion locations, we're learning how to integrate competitor units into the Sola brand. We've welcomed the professionals into the Sola community, giving them immediate access to our proprietary technology and resources," said Jordan Levine, COO of Sola Salons. "We look forward to facilitating more successful acquisitions in our foreseeable future."

As part of its continued franchise growth strategy, Sola Salons will be targeting a number of markets across North America. Franchise opportunities remain in various markets all over the country, including territories in Alaska, Hawaii, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Ft. Wayne, Albany, Memphis, Vancouver, BC, and Toronto, ON markets. To learn more about Sola Salons and available territories, visit www.solasalons.com. Follow Sola Salons on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for the latest news and trends.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 582 locations open in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, Sola is proud to offer 17,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

Contact:

Lucy Kaneb

Fish Consulting

954-272--9476

[email protected]

SOURCE Sola Salon Studios