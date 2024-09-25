Sola Salons Begins Construction on First of Three New Studios in Southern New Hampshire

High-end private studio space available soon for local salon professionals

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Salons, the premier salon studios concept for established salon professionals, is pleased to announce construction on a new location on Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua, NH. Scheduled for completion in early December, the 8500 square feet salon includes space for 42 private studios in three sizes.

The new studio is centrally located at 166 Daniel Webster Highway near Ashley Furniture and Lovering Volvo. This will mark the 1st of 3 Sola Salons that will open in the area, with the 2nd location slated for Bedford, NH and a 3rd in the Salem, NH area. The Nashua location will serve established salon professionals in the nearby communities of Hudson, NH, Pelham, NH and South Merrimack, NH as well as Tyngsboro, MA, Dunstable, MA, North Chelmsford, MA and West Dracut, MA.

"We're so excited to bring a new Sola to the Nashua community and offer local hairdressers, estheticians, nail technicians, massage therapists and makeup artists a beautiful, safe space to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams," said Riham Ramlawi, owner of Sola Salons of Southern New Hampshire. "At Sola, our mission is to always put our beauty professionals first and we have a variety of tools and resources available to help them get their businesses off the ground. We look forward to opening our doors in December and start growing a community of salon professionals."

Sola Salons has created a turnkey solution for beauty professionals to explore a better life as an entrepreneur, and has led the way as the largest salon studios concept. Sola is driven by its desire to use real estate to help aspiring business owners achieve their dreams and its model offers a compelling option for established beauty professionals who want to explore the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of a traditional salon. Sola stylists are given the ability to customize their own fully-equipped studio and set their own hours. In addition, they set their own pricing and receive full commission on retail products.

"Our Daniel Webster Highway location is easily accessible from Route 3, providing our professionals and their clients easy access from many parts of southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Our proximity to high-traffic locations like The Pheasant Lane Mall, Costco, and many popular furniture stores and restaurants provides strong visibility to prospective clients," said Ben Jones, CEO of Radiance Holdings (parent company of Sola Salons). "Our expansion here will give salon professionals a new, affordable way to grow their business on their own terms. With the addition of this space, consumers who live and work nearby will have more choices for experienced hairstylists, cosmetologists, nail techs and other professional salon services in their area. We're very excited to bring these opportunities to the Nashua community."

Features of the new studios include private one-on-one spaces with ample storage, oversized sliding/locking doors, floor-to-ceiling walls for privacy, individually controlled ventilation, all utilities, WiFi, and full-spectrum lighting. Space leases are currently available, and Sola is offering move in specials, including 1 week free rent, complimentary studio painting, and a 1 week free rent referral bonus. For more information about leasing opportunities visit https://www.solasalonstudios.com/locations/nashua or contact Sola's Leasing Manager at (603) 802-299, email: [email protected].

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 730 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

