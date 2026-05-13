Sola Salons Honors Nine Entrepreneurs Shaping the Future of Beauty and Wellness

The 2026 Faces of Sola Visionaries encompass industry leaders driving innovation and meaningful change on their own terms

DENVER, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Salons, the largest salon studio concept in the country, proudly announces its 2026 Faces of Sola Visionaries, nine beauty and wellness entrepreneurs driving industry change and community impact. This year's visionaries include a bridal hairstylist who founded the Sensory Chair Project, a hair stylist and educator who's been with Sola Salons nearly two decades and a Google-employee-turned-hairstylist who founded a trauma-informed medical sanctuary that engineers custom, texturally accurate cranial prostheses, ensuring no one has to compromise their cultural identity to heal.

Sola Salons' Faces of Sola 2026

With nearly 100 years of combined industry experience, this year's diverse class of recipients comes from all walks of life with expertise spanning hair, tattoo, skincare, and more, but they share one common thread: their commitment to excellence both in and outside the salon.

"Every year, this long-standing program gives us the chance to recognize a group of incredible Sola Pros who represent the heart of this community," said Daryl Hurst, President & COO of Sola Salons. "I love how our professionals always show up with passion, creativity, leadership and a real drive to raise the bar for what it means to build a business independently."

Meet Your 2026 Faces of Sola Visionaries:

Each of the 2026 Faces of Sola Visionaries brings a distinct expertise and mastery of their craft, from mentoring and educating the next generation of beauty professionals to leading nonprofit initiatives and driving meaningful change across the industry. This talented team has also participated in some of pop cultures' biggest moments including the GRAMMYs, New York Fashion Week, the Emmy Awards, Milan Fashion Week and more. They will have the opportunity to represent Sola Salons at a variety of events, photo shoots and editorial opportunities, while helping inspire the next generation of independent business owners.

In its 11th year, the Faces of Sola is an annual program that spotlights some of the impressive entrepreneurs who make up the more than 21,000 beauty and wellness professionals in their community. With the company's mission focused on not just providing spaces, but supporting beauty and wellness independents with tools, education and technology needed to build thriving businesses, this program gives Sola the chance to celebrate the achievements of some of the industry's brightest.

To learn more about Sola Salons or how to join their community, please visit www.solasalons.com.

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About Sola Salons

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 750 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 21,000+ independent beauty and wellness professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hair stylists, estheticians, cosmetologists, barbers, nail techs, massage therapists, health and wellness professionals and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

SOURCE Sola Salons