New Multi-Unit Agreements and mySOLA Platform Mark a Pivotal Quarter for the Salon Suite Leader

DENVER, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Salons, the world's largest salon studio suite concept and home to more than 22,000 independent beauty and wellness professionals, is carrying its early-year momentum into Q2 with a wave of franchise signings, a new studio opening, and the launch of a landmark technology partnership with Vagaro that is redefining what it means to be a Sola professional.

"When existing franchisees continue to invest and expand with Sola, it speaks volumes about the strength of the model and the opportunity they see ahead," said John Pantera, VP of Franchise Development for Radiance Holdings, parent company of Sola Salons. "This quarter's signings reflect that continued confidence, with current owners expanding their presence in key markets across the country. With the launch of mySOLA powered by Vagaro, we're also strengthening the support we provide to franchisees and independent beauty professionals through an integrated platform designed to help grow their businesses and simplify day-to-day operations."

The brand's Q2 development activity reflects continued reinvestments from existing operators. New agreements include:

Warren Simmons, Gwen Simmons and Warren Simmons Sr. , who signed a three-unit agreement covering the Northern Virginia market with planned locations in Bethesda, Woodbridge and Stafford, building on an existing location they already operate within the system

, who signed a three-unit agreement covering the Northern Virginia market with planned locations in Bethesda, Woodbridge and Stafford, building on an existing location they already operate within the system Two-unit agreement in Southern Orange County, California, with Meghan and Jeff Wallace , who are adding San Clemente and Dana Point to their growing footprint, a strong signal of confidence from franchisees already operating within the Sola system

, who are adding San Clemente and Dana Point to their growing footprint, a strong signal of confidence from franchisees already operating within the Sola system Shay Stevenson, Brett Bortolussi and Shawna Bortolussi, veteran Sola franchisees who are further expanding their existing footprint with a new location in Fort Worth, Texas

Sola also expanded its footprint with new openings in Florida and New York. In Dania Beach, Florida, Jose Goas debuted his first Sola location, with two additional studios already in development. Since opening on June 6, the studio has already reached a majority occupancy and strong mySOLA adoption among its professionals, exceeding benchmarks in its first weeks. In New York City, Karl Baumert opened his third Sola location, marking the brand's 755th studio opening system-wide, its 750th in the U.S. and 30th in New York.

This continued Q2 momentum is accompanied by a landmark technology partnership that further strengthens the Sola value proposition. Sola Salons and Vagaro, the leading business software for the beauty, wellness and fitness industries, have teamed up to launch mySOLA powered by Vagaro, a first-of-its-kind platform purpose-built for Sola professionals. The platform integrates booking, payments, marketing, client acquisition and business management tools into a single ecosystem, and for the first time, Vagaro's salon management software is integrated directly into Sola's website. Early performance data underscores the impact: Sola professionals featured in Vagaro's discovery and promotional tools are seeing client growth exceeding 300%, and those combining featured placement, online retail and promotional email campaigns are achieving over 400% higher new-client growth. -Where did we get that info? If it's not "real", let's leave the specifics out. For Sola franchisees, it represents a meaningful enhancement to an already compelling investment proposition.

As the brand looks ahead to the remainder of 2026, Sola continues to prioritize expansion with multi-unit operators in several high-demand markets, including Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and Phoenix, where multiple territories remain available for qualified franchise partners. For additional information about the Sola Salons franchise opportunity and available territories, prospective franchisees can visit www.solafranchising.com.

About Sola Salons

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with 755 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 22,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hair stylists, estheticians, cosmetologists, barbers, nail techs, massage therapists, health and wellness professionals, and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

Media Contact:

Morgan Gordon

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SOURCE Sola Salons