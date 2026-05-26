Sola Salons Builds Q1 Momentum with New Signings, Openings and Enhanced 2026 FDD

New Signings and Openings Drive Early-Year Growth as Enhanced FDD Offers Clearer Visibility into the Sola Salons Investment Opportunity

DENVER, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Salons, the world's largest salon studio suite concept and home to more than 21,000 independent beauty and wellness professionals, is continuing its strong growth trajectory in 2026, marked by new franchise signings, multiple studio openings, and the release of its enhanced Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD), providing prospective franchisees with a clearer view into the brand's investment profile and long-term performance.

"We are seeing strong demand from both new and existing franchisees who understand the strength of the Sola model and continue to reinvest in it," said Keith Sizemore, Chief Development Officer of Sola Salons. "With the updates to our FDD, we are giving prospective owners a clearer view into the economics so they can move forward with confidence."

The brand's Q1 development activity reflects continued demand from both new and existing operators. New agreements include:

Three-unit expansion in Salt Lake City from Mary and Clark Rasmussen , who bring a unique combination of medical and aesthetics experience to their ownership journey

, who bring a unique combination of medical and aesthetics experience to their ownership journey New franchisees Meghan and Jeff Wallace , who are transitioning from Sola beauty pro-ownership into franchising with a three-unit deal across the Salt Lake City area

, who are transitioning from Sola beauty pro-ownership into franchising with a three-unit deal across the Salt Lake City area Dan Karraker is further expanding his portfolio with a new location in Monterey, California, highlighting continued reinvestment from within the system

Sola also expanded its footprint with new openings across key markets, bringing its model to more beauty professionals and communities nationwide. Recent openings include:

Brick, New Jersey – Jerry and Tina Marcopoulos , marking their newest opening in the Northeast

, marking their newest opening in the Northeast Murrieta, California – Randy Sinnett, Scott Sinnett and Kathy Reem , expanding their presence in Southern California

, expanding their presence in Southern California Atlanta, Georgia: West Midtown and Venice, Florida – Haynes Chidsey, expanding his long-standing, multi-unit portfolio

This continued momentum comes alongside the release of Sola's updated 2026 FDD*, which introduces more refined investment assumptions and enhanced financial performance data to better support prospective franchisees in their evaluation process.

The updated item 7 includes a total estimated investment range of approximately $950,214 to $1.7M. See Item 7 of the Sola 2026 FDD for more information.

In addition, Item 19 now includes Estimated Earnings After Operating Expenses tied to occupancy, offering a clearer picture of how salon studios perform at various stages of maturity. Company-owned locations operating at 95-100% average occupancy show $242,793 in full year average Estimated Earnings After Operating Expenses.

Additional highlights from the updated FDD include:

Median franchised location occupancy of 86.6% within the first 12 months (2)

Median franchised location occupancy of 89.7% at December 2025 (3)

Clear visibility into occupancy-driven performance trends

Together, these updates reinforce Sola's position as a real-estate driven franchise model with operational simplicity, particularly attractive to investors seeking scalable growth without the complexity of traditional service-based businesses.

As the brand looks ahead to the remainder of 2026, Sola continues to prioritize expansion with multi-unit operators in several high-demand markets, including Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and Phoenix, where multiple territories remain available for qualified franchise partners. For additional information about the Sola Salons franchise opportunity and available territories, prospective franchisees can visit www.solafranchising.com.

This amount is based on the 2025 average Estimated Earnings After Operating Expenses for 62 (92.5%) of 67 company-owned Sola locations open and operating as of December 31, 2025. Of the 62 locations, 15 (24.2%) locations that achieved 95–100% average full year occupancy for 2025. Of those 15 locations, 6 (40.0%) met or exceeded the Average Estimated Earnings After Operating Expenses for 2025. Some outlets have sold or achieved this amount. Your individual results may differ. There is no assurance that you'll sell or achieve as much. This amount is based on the historical occupancy data reported during the first 12 months of operations of 428 (63%) of 677 franchised Sola locations open and operating as of December 31, 2025. Of the 428 locations, 214 (50%) met or exceeded the median occupancy reported in Month 12 of operations. Some outlets have achieved or sold this much. Your individual results may differ. There is no assurance that you'll sell or achieve as much. This amount is based on the occupancy data reported for December 2025 of 653 (96%) of 677 franchised Sola locations open and operating as of December 31, 2025. Of the 653 locations, 328 (50%) Sola Salons met or exceeded the Median occupancy for the month of December 2025. Some outlets have achieved or sold this much. Your individual results may differ. There is no assurance that you'll sell or achieve as much.

About Sola Salons

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with 751 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 21,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hair stylists, estheticians, cosmetologists, barbers, nail techs, massage therapists, health and wellness professionals, and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

This advertisement does not constitute an offer; an offer may only be made by a Franchise Disclosure Document ("FDD") registered under applicable state law. Such registration or filing does not constitute approval, recommendation, or endorsement by any state. Sola Franchise, LLC, 300 Union Blvd., Suite 600, Lakewood, CO 80228.

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SOURCE Sola Salons