Sola Security Launches Lumina, an Autonomous Security Deep Research Platform for Actionable Risk Intelligence

The new platform applies validated and contextual intelligence to proactively detect priority risk signals across the full enterprise security stack

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Security , a provider of AI-based contextual intelligence for the cybersecurity industry, announced today the launch of Lumina, an autonomous, actionable risk intelligence platform that investigates cloud, identity, SaaS, and endpoint environments to deliver a continuous feed of validated, decision-ready risk signals to SecOps, security engineers, GRC experts and analysts.

The modern security environment is defined by fragmentation and noisy data, with the average enterprise using 45 cybersecurity tools , leaving teams to handle an endless queue of findings and alerts that lack critical business logic, context and proper reasoning. Lumina applies Sola's intelligence layer across the entire stack on an ongoing basis, proactively and autonomously transforming thousands of disparate raw data inputs into a curated stream of signals, each enriched with reasoning, business context, potential impact, and recommended actions.

Lumina introduces a new operating model for security teams. Instead of reacting to alerts or manually triaging findings, teams receive a daily feed of fully contextualized signals already prioritized per their business logic and environment. The platform identifies attack paths and risk chains that single-domain tools and traditional event driven data-lakes miss and bi-directional severity scoring that elevates risks that matter and suppresses those that don't. Business context, including asset criticality, data sensitivity, and past decisions are continuously incorporated into every score to help security professionals evaluate priority risks. Lumina Signals also conducts blast radius mapping to direct engineers toward the highest-damage exposures first, as well as pattern clustering to compress thousands of findings into a smaller set of meaningful signals.

"Security teams don't lack alerts. They lack an intelligence layer that knows their environment, including risk tolerance, asset prioritization, and history, well enough to tell them which findings actually matter," said Guy Flechter, CEO & Co-Founder of Sola Security. "Lumina Signals closes this critical gap by running Sola's AI across your entire environment, weighing each finding against your own, pre-determined business context and turning an overwhelming volume of raw data into a ranked, pre-investigated feed. This way, engineers can make decisions instead of starting investigations from scratch."

Security teams using Lumina Signals see up to 87% reduction in operational noise, 50% faster time-to-context, and 20% of analyst capacity freed up for strategic work. The platform compresses 99.98% of raw data into meaningful signals and surfaces high-impact exposures while filtering out noise.

Built on Sola's intelligence layer, Lumina Signals connects cloud, identity, SaaS, and endpoint systems into a single asset graph, allowing risk to be evaluated in full business context rather than in isolation. Risk scores can adjust dynamically based on what an asset actually is, who uses it, and how it connects across the environment, helping teams surface high-impact exposures while filtering out noise.

"What sets Lumina Signals apart technically is its contextual AIl intelligence that takes into account what each asset actually is, who uses it, and what it connects to across your environment," said Ron Peled, CTO & Co-Founder of Sola Security. "Most platforms score against an industry baseline without accounting for specific context. We move scores in both directions, so a 9.8 CVE on an isolated test system is not the same risk as a 9.8 CVE on a high-value identity provider. That distinction is how better decisions are made, and Lumina Signals knows the difference."

About Sola Security

Sola Security is a leading provider of AI-enabled contextual intelligence for the cybersecurity industry. By unifying data across cloud, identity, SaaS, and endpoint systems into a single intelligence layer, Sola Security enables security teams to understand actual risks and make clear, contextualized decisions. Founded in 2024 by cybersecurity veterans with 25+ years of experience, Sola Security's platform powers both Lumina Signals, its autonomous risk intelligence product, and Sola On Demand, its prompt-based security assistant tool. For more information, visit sola.security

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SOURCE Sola Security